Hakeem Jeffries Suggests God Booted Pam Bondi From DOJ: ‘Vengeance Is Mine, Saith the Lord’

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Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) quipped God pulled an Easter week miracle by having President Donald Trump fire Pam Bondi as attorney general.

Jeffries joked about Bondi getting booted from the Justice Department on Saturday during an appearance on Don Lemon’s YouTube show.

“Does this give you some degree of satisfaction?” Lemon asked the House Minority leader.

“Well, this is Holy Week and vengeance is mine, saith the Lord,” Jeffries responded. That answer — referring to Romans 12:19 — cracked Lemon up.

“But as someone who grew up in the Cornerstone Baptist Church, we put these things in God’s hands, and it tends to work out,” Jeffries continued.

He then lambasted Bondi for a moment — and hinted Bondi and other Republicans could face legal consequences in the Democrats win more seats in the 2028 midterms.

Jeffries said:

Listen, Pam Bondi’s a disgrace. I mean, she violated her oath of office, weaponized the department of justice, as you very well know. She deserved it, she should have never been confirmed. Shame on those Republican senators, but we’re going to hold her and others accountable, particularly in the aftermath of Democrats taking back control of the House in November.

The lawmaker was obviously referring to Lemon facing federal charges for his role in an anti-ICE protest that sabotaged a Minnesota church service earlier this year.

Lemon has said he was merely reporting on the protest, while prosecutors said he actively participated in it; critics have also pointed to footage showing Lemon handing out donuts and coffee to the protesters as a sign he was more than just reporting on the incident. The ex-CNN star pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Jeffries ripped Bondi two days after she was fired by Trump. Trump named Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche as acting attorney general right after, but it is unclear if he will keep the position long-term. CBS News reported on Saturday that EPA Administrator and former Republican congressman Lee Zeldin is one of the “front runners” to be the next AG, and the outlet reported Trump is debating making more changes at the DOJ soon.

Watch above via YouTube.

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