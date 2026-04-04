Fox News Host Has a Direct Question for Republican Lawmaker: ‘What Exactly Does Congress Do These Days?’

“What exactly does Congress do these days?”

It’s a question a lot of Americans have on their minds lately, including Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe, who asked it to Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) when he appeared on The Big Weekend Show on Saturday.

Boothe said it appears lawmakers have “abdicated” most of their core responsibilities to the courts and the executive branch, resulting in Congress looking impotent as the ongoing partial government shutdown pushes into its second month. The shutdown has led to chaos at airports nationwide, with President Donald Trump recently deploying ICE agents to help with hours-long security lines.

Roy started off his answer by joking Boothe’s question reminded him of a famous scene from Office Space, where consultants are brought in to figure out what employees do. He then got serious, saying Republicans have done a “good job” in the House of Representatives moving legislation along — only for those bills to die in the Senate.

“The fact is, we aren’t getting the job done. Part of that is because we are bound by this big, broken, fake filibuster of 60 votes,” Roy said. “But part of it is you gotta have the willpower to do it. You gotta have 51 Republicans united in purpose in the Senate, and 218 in the House, to deliver.”

Roy continued, “The president is doing all of this great work delivering on his campaign promises. Congress needs to step up and get it done.”

Boothe asked the question as Congress is in the middle of a two-week Spring recess. Trump has been calling for Republicans in the Senate to “END” the filibuster in order to pass the SAVE America Act, which would require Americans provide ID to vote in federal elections.

CNN data guru Harry Enten recently reported voter ID is popular among both conservatives and liberals, with one poll showing 71% of Dems and 95% of Republicans supporting it.

Trump pressed Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) to get the SAVE Act passed last month, saying “he’s gotta be a leader” and find a way to get it through the Senate.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!