‘Righteous’ or ‘Illegal’: America Sharply Divided Over Trump’s Stunning Attack on Iran

President Donald Trump announced that the United States had begun “major combat operations in Iran” in a video statement released on Saturday morning during which he acknowledged that “the lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties.”

“Our objective is to defend the the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people,” said Trump before calling on the Iranian people to “take over” their government once the United States concludes its operations.

“America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force,” he promised.

The country is sharply divided over Trump’s decision, with critics castigating it as unjust and foolhardy, and supporters describing it as bold and righteous.

“I lost friends in Iraq to an illegal war. Young working-class kids should not pay the ultimate price for regime change and a war that hasn’t been explained or justified to the American people,” wrote Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) on X. “We can support the democracy movement and the Iranian people without sending our troops to die.”

His interventionist colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), saw it differently.

“As I watch and monitor this historic operation, I’m in awe of President Trump’s determination to be a man of peace but at the end of the day, evil’s worst nightmare,” declared Graham. “Well done, Mr. President.”

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) concurred with Graham.

“Operation Epic Fury. President Trump has been willing to do what’s right and necessary to produce real peace in the region. God bless the United States, our great military, and Israel,” wrote Fetterman on X.

Ben Rhodes, who served as a deputy national security advisor for former President Barack Obama, decried it as “A war that has no domestic or international legal basis. A war that Americans do not support. A war in response to no imminent threat. A pointless war.”

And there was much, much more where that came from:

The Iranians gambled and lost.

