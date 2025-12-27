Marjorie Taylor Greene Defends Tucker Carlson Against ‘America Last’ Critics After He Downplays ‘Radical Islam’ Threat

Outgoing congresswoman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took a moment to defend her friend Tucker Carlson on Saturday, one day after the ex-cable news star caused an internet uproar by saying he didn’t know any Americans who have been hurt by “radical Islam” in the past 24 years.

Greene jumped on her personal X account early on Saturday morning and jumped to defend Carlson against the “bunch of America Last” accounts that were “attacking” him.

“I’m making it clear that I’m proudly friends with Tucker Carlson,” Greene said. “He is a man of sincere faith, loves his family, and our country. America First is winning.

She added, “Thank you for your attention to this matter” — ripping the sign-off from her former friend, President Donald Trump.

Greene included a picture of her smiling alongside Carlson.

I’ve seen a bunch of America Last accounts attacking Tucker so I’m making it clear that I’m proudly friends with Tucker Carlson. He is a man of sincere faith, loves his family, and our country. America First is winning. Thank you for your attention to this matter. pic.twitter.com/kkBuTf6E5l — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 27, 2025

Her post came less than a day after Carlson claimed he doesn’t know “anyone in the United States in the last 24 years who’s been killed by radical Islam.”

He argued:

I believe in measuring reality a little more empirically. And I don’t know anyone in the United States in the last 24 years who’s been killed by radical Islam. I do know a lot of people who have killed themselves. I know people who’ve died of drug ODs, more than a few. I know people who can’t get jobs. None of the boys in my daughter’s class can get jobs, none of those white boys can get jobs. They’re being destroyed by Adderall and video games and porn.

As many on X pointed out soon after, there have been a number of attacks in the name of Islam during that 24 year period. Those include the 2009 Fort Hood shooting, which killed 13 people, the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando where 49 people were murdered, and the New Orleans attack earlier this year, where 14 people were fatally run over.

Another recent example: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the Afghan national who shot two National Guard troops last month was “radicalized” after he was brought to the U.S.

And if Carlson had stretched his arbitrary timeline back to 24 years and three months, it would have included the 9/11 terror attacks, where about 3,000 people were murdered.