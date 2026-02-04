Tom Llamas Confronts Trump With Glaring Conflict of Interest in Lawsuit Against the Government: ‘Are You Gonna Tell Them To Pay You?’ 

In an interview with President Donald Trump, NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas pointed out the glaringly obvious conflict of interest present in Trump’s lawsuit against the government that he controls.

Last week, the president and sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, sued the IRS and the Treasury Department for $10 billion. The Trump Organization, which the sons run, is also a plaintiff. In 2019 and 2020, Charles Littlejohn, an IRS contractor at the time, leaked the president’s tax returns to The New York Times, which reported that Trump paid just $750 in taxes in 2016 and in 2017. In some years, he paid no taxes because he claimed more losses than income.

Littlejohn pleaded guilty to unauthorized disclosures of tax returns and was sentenced in 2024 to the maximum of five years.

Speaking with Llamas on Wednesday about the pending lawsuit, Trump already declared victory.

“Essentially, the lawsuit’s been won,” the president said. “I guess I won a lot of money.”

“How does this work, though?” Llamas asked. “Scott Bessent’s the head of the IRS. Pam Bondi is the head of the Justice Department. They’re going to defend the IRS against you. You’re their boss.”

“Well, there’s never been anything like it, in all fairness,” Trump responded.

“So are you gonna tell them to pay you?” Llamas inquired.

Trump dodged the question and pivoted to another action he took against the government, but in between terms.

In October, The New York Times reported that Trump is seeking $230 million from the Department of Justice over the FBI’s investigation into potential ties between his 2016 campaign and Russia, as well as the bureau’s execution of a warrant at his Mar-a-Lago residence in 2022. In these cases, Trump is not suing the DOJ, but has filed two complaints via an administrative claims process in which members of the president’s administration will determine whether to pay the amount the president is seeking.

“You’re gonna tell them to pay you, though?” Llamas repeated. “You’re their boss.”

Trump then admitted he would tell officials in his administration to pay him.

“Well, what I would do, tell them to pay me,” the president said. “But I’ll give 100% of the money to charity. I don’t want any of that money.”

“You’d take it out of the system,” Llamas stated.

“No, no, I’m putting it back into the system,” Trump insisted. “If I give money to American Cancer Society, I will give 100% of the money away to charity. I don’t want any of it.”

Watch above via NBC News.

