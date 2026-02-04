‘How the Hell Does She Still Have a Job?’ Congressman Says Kristi Noem ‘Needs To Be Fired Today’

Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ) blasted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and called for her immediate termination.

Noem was in Arizona near the Mexican border on Wednesday, where she slammed Democrats for criticizing the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota and elsewhere. In recent months, masked federal immigration agents have raided homes and businesses – sometimes without a warrant – in search of undocumented immigrants. In other cases, they have even arrested immigrants who are lawfully going through the asylum-seeking process. Last month, federal agents fatally shot two U.S. citizens in separate incidents in Minneapolis.

“And they try to say that enforcing our immigration laws and arresting and deporting illegal criminals and violent criminals is inhumane,” Noem said. “Well, what about the victims of that illegal crimes? What about the flow of drugs that were coming over our border and killing our next generation of Americans? What about the angel families who lost someone that they dearly love?”

Hours later on CNN’s The Lead, Jake Tapper aired Noem’s remarks and asked Stanton to respond.

“How the hell does she still have a job?” Stanton responded. “She needs to be fired today. And if not, we need to impeach her because of her incompetence. She also oversees FEMA. There was a horrific flood many months ago in Texas that killed over 100 people, including many young girls at that camp. Her inaction, direct inaction, not getting urban search and rescue there in time, led to the deaths of our fellow citizens in Texas.”

Noem has come under intense scrutiny after the fatal shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. In each case, she immediately maligned the deceased as a domestic terrorist who meant to harm immigration agents. Top Democrats have called for her ouster, but the administration has so far stood behind her. President Donald Trump went so far as to claim Noem is being attacked “because she is a woman.”

Watch above via CNN.

