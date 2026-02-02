Today Show Host Savannah Guthrie’s Mother Reported Missing as Cops Mount Desperate Search in Arizona: ‘Grave Concern’

The 84-year-old mother of NBC’s TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has been reported missing in Arizona as law enforcement drones and K-9 teams join a desperate search.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen late Saturday evening at her home outside Tucson, according to local authorities. Her family reported her missing around noon Sunday, said Chris Nanos, the Pima County sheriff.

Nanos told reporters that what deputies encountered at the property immediately raised alarms. Homicide detectives were called in to process the home, NBC News reported, a step the sheriff acknowledged is not standard in missing persons cases, adding that foul play could not be ruled out at this stage.

“This one stood out because of what was described to us at the scene and what we found and located just in looking at the scene,” he said, adding that investigators felt “grave concern.” He declined to specify what evidence triggered that assessment.

“There are some things there that are concerning to us, we just don’t want to miss anything,” Nanos told a local NBC affiliate KVOA.

The Guthrie family confirmed the investigation in a brief statement to the network, saying: “We can confirm this is a missing persons case, and the family is working closely with local law enforcement.” They also thanked the public for “the outreach, thoughts and prayers” and urged anyone with information to contact authorities.

Nancy Guthrie is described as 5 ft., 5 in. tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen by relatives between 9.30 p.m. and 9.45 p.m. on Saturday.

Search teams have deployed drones, aircraft, helicopters, and search-and-rescue dogs, with assistance from Customs and Border Protection, as authorities comb the surrounding area.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department as the investigation continues.

