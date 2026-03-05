Savannah Guthrie Plans to Eventually Return to The Today Show: NBC



Screenshots

NBC has given an update on Today Show host Savannah Guthrie’s future with the program as she continues the family’s desperate search for her 84-year old mother.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing from her Arizona home for 32 days. Authorities believe she is the victim of a “burglary gone wrong,” and the Guthrie family is offering a $1 million reward for her recovery.

In a statement Thursday, an NBC spokesperson said, “Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her ‘TODAY’ colleagues.”

The statement continued, “While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home.”

This just in from NBC PR: "Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her TODAY colleagues. While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 5, 2026

CNN media reporter Brian Stelter reported, “This is the first time that NBC has said on the record that Savannah Guthrie plans to come back to @TodayShow at some point.”

“Jenna and Sheinelle are talking about Savannah’s visit on the fourth hour of ‘Today’ right now. ‘She said that she has the intention to return to the show – even though it feels like the hardest thing to do, it’s also her home and where she feels so loved,’ @JennaBushHager says,” continued Stelter. “‘Whenever you are ready, we are here,’ @SheinelleJones says, channeling what the co-hosts said to Savannah this morning.”

TMZ posted video of Guthrie hugging her co-workers.

❤️‍🩹 Savannah Guthrie has returned to the 'TODAY' show studio for the first time since her mom Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped from her bed in the middle of the night more than a month ago. pic.twitter.com/J2LTZiFibw — TMZ (@TMZ) March 5, 2026

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones opened the 10 a.m. ET hour on the emotional note, sharing their very obvious affection for their colleague for five full minutes.”

Savannah Guthrie been off the air since her mother went missing.

“Today alum Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones, a rising talent within the morning show, have mostly filled in for Guthrie aside her co-anchor Craig Melvin,” The Hollywood Reporter said. “The Today show has dedicated a segment — and often two — to reporting the latest on the Nancy situation and the Guthrie family every day since her disappearance. Nancy Guthrie was a semi-regular guest on the Today show.”

In announcing the reward for her mother’s return, Savannah Guthrie said in an Instagram video, “We also know that she may be lost. She may already be gone.”

Guthrie continued, “She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad, with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!