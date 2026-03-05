CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Torpedoes Ex-Trump VP Dodge on Troop Deaths Making Trump ‘Look Bad’

CNN anchor and senior White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins pushed back on ex-Trump VP Mike Pence when he tried to dodge a question about Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s complaint that American deaths are “front page news” meant to make President Donald Trump “look bad.”

Leavitt attacked Collins at Wednesday’s White House press briefing for calling out Hegseth’s remarks, which he made at a press conference that morning:

I get it, the press only wants to make the president look bad – but try for once to report the reality.

HEGSETH: This is what the fake news misses. We’ve taken control of Iran’s airspace and waterways without boots on the ground. We control their fate. But when a few drones get through or tragic things happen, it’s front-page news.

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins asked Pence about Hegseth’s complaint, and called BS when the former veep tried to frame it as a media feud:

COLLINS: I have to ask you, because you have a family full of service members, your son, your son-in-law–

PENCE: Thank you.

COLLINS: –who have made such a great commitment to this country. I know you’re so incredibly proud of them, and you often remark on their service.

When you heard what the Secretary — Secretary Hegseth said today, about the coverage of the U.S. troop deaths. How does that sit with you?

PENCE: Well, let me say, my heart goes out to the precious families of all six of the service members that were struck down, since the initiation of hostilities, and we prayed for their families.

And I will tell you, having been to Dover Air Force Base too many times, during my four years as Vice President. And I’m also very, very grateful that the President will be on that tarmac when our heroes come home. We deserve them — nothing — nothing less than honor to be there for their families and to assure them that their names will be enshrined in the hearts of Americans forever.

COLLINS: But do you think those comments were fair? I mean, I’ve never heard a Defense Secretary say, There’s too much coverage of troop deaths–

PENCE: I–

COLLINS: –and that they’re trying to make the President–

PENCE: Yes, I don’t want to get in between–

COLLINS: –look negative, I believe.

PENCE: –you and the administration arguing about media. What I will tell you is–

COLLINS: It’s not about the media. It’s about–

PENCE: I–

COLLINS: –it’s about these service members.

PENCE: I would tell you that, I think the attention that is being paid, the honor that is being shown to our fallen heroes, is altogether fitting and altogether proper.

And I think it’s also altogether fitting for us to continue to see folks, like you, report on the extraordinary success and professionalism and courage being demonstrated every day by our airmen, our soldiers, our Marines, our Navy — naval aviators, that are doing — I have to tell you, by all accounts, in open source, Kaitlan, I just couldn’t be more proud of the job our armed forces are doing on the ground.

And I think we have an opportunity for a new beginning for freedom, for the people of Iran, for the region, and for greater security for the American people and the world.

COLLINS: Former Vice President, Mike Pence, thank you for joining us tonight. Really appreciate it.

PENCE: Thank you.

COLLINS: And obviously, thinking of your family at this time.