Schumer Offices Across New York State Receive Bomb Threats

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that three of his offices across New York state were targeted with “multiple bomb threats” on Monday.

Schumer gave details in a media statement.

“This morning, I was informed by law enforcement entities throughout New York of multiple bomb threats that were made at my offices in Rochester, Binghamton, and Long Island with the email subject line ‘MAGA’ and from an email address alleging the ‘2020 election was rigged,'” Schumer’s statement said.

It continued:

Local and federal law enforcement responded immediately and are conducting full security sweeps. Everyone is safe, and I am grateful for their quick and professional response to ensure these offices remain safe and secure for all New Yorkers. As I have said many times, these kinds of violent threats have absolutely no place in our political system. No one—no public servant, no staff member, no constituent, no citizen—should ever be targeted for simply doing their job.

Schumer: This morning, I was informed by law enforcement entities throughout New York of multiple bomb threats that were made at my offices in Rochester, Binghamton, and Long Island with the email subject line “MAGA” and from an email address alleging the “2020 election was… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 1, 2025

Schumer added that law enforcement conducted security sweeps, and that everyone at the offices was reported safe.

U.S. Capitol Police declined to comment on lawmaker security.

President Donald Trump often targets Schumer by name when attacking Democrats, and even labeled the longest government shutdown in history the “Schumer shutdown.” Trump has also referred to Schumer as a “Palestinian” and “proud member of Hamas.”

Schumer recently blasted Trump for accusing six Democratic lawmakers of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

“The president of the United States is calling for the execution of elected officials,” Schumer said on C-SPAN. “This is an outright threat and it’s deadly serious. We’ve already seen what happens when Donald Trump tells his followers that his political opponents are enemies of the state. Every time Donald Trump posts things like this, he makes political violence more likely. None of us should tolerate this kind of behavior.”

Schumer added that Trump “must be condemned forcefully, loudly, and without excuses before someone takes his words as permission to do the unthinkable.”