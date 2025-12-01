Sunday Night Football Analyst Suddenly Freezes On-Air in Scary Moment
NBC Sports analyst Rodney Harrison had a scary moment when he froze on-air during a segment on Sunday Night Football’s post-game show.
Prior to the Denver Broncos’ overtime win against the Washington Commanders, Harrison was on the field to break down the upcoming action with Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth. When Collinsworth asked a question regarding on-field strategy, however, Harrison began to answer before suddenly losing his train of thought and asking for the question again. When Collinsworth repeated it, Harrison again struggled to come up with an answer before joking, “It’s a lot of stuff going on,” and gesturing to his head. He also apologized.
Harrison tried again. After uttering a single sentence, he said, “That’s it,” and the conversation moved on.
The moment quickly got the attention of concerned sports fans on social media.
The next day, Harrison quelled any concerns regarding his well-being. The former New England Patriot told MassLive that Sunday night’s display was merely an unfortunate result of exhaustion. The report continued:
Reached Monday, Harrison allayed fears telling MassLive he was fine. He was operating on short rest.
“I was exhausted working on a few hours of sleep watching my son play Saturday night. I had 3 hours of sleep on Sunday and had to work all day,” Harrison said via text, alluding to son Christian’s game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. “I was suffering from exhaustion. But I’m good.”
Harrison has two sons playing Division 1 football. He’s been back and forth from the east coast to the west coast and back trying to get to their games.