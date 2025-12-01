Sunday Night Football Analyst Suddenly Freezes On-Air in Scary Moment

NBC Sports analyst Rodney Harrison had a scary moment when he froze on-air during a segment on Sunday Night Football’s post-game show.

Prior to the Denver Broncos’ overtime win against the Washington Commanders, Harrison was on the field to break down the upcoming action with Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth. When Collinsworth asked a question regarding on-field strategy, however, Harrison began to answer before suddenly losing his train of thought and asking for the question again. When Collinsworth repeated it, Harrison again struggled to come up with an answer before joking, “It’s a lot of stuff going on,” and gesturing to his head. He also apologized.

Harrison tried again. After uttering a single sentence, he said, “That’s it,” and the conversation moved on.

Is Rodney Harrison okay? I am sincerely concerned. pic.twitter.com/WqC5osl83B — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) December 1, 2025

The moment quickly got the attention of concerned sports fans on social media.

Jesus that didn’t look good. Some sorta something. Surprised his cohosts didn’t pick up on it and pivot the conversation. https://t.co/0N44GEVicB — Steve Forni (@PAVoice413) December 1, 2025

My thoughts are with Rodney, hate to see stuff like this. Hopefully just a panic attack. https://t.co/62mSIPCfKu — Matt (@Constantinoplis) December 1, 2025

Holy cow if real (I missed it) that’s scary https://t.co/cX3BzEhDuB — Sean H (@hudd07) December 1, 2025

The next day, Harrison quelled any concerns regarding his well-being. The former New England Patriot told MassLive that Sunday night’s display was merely an unfortunate result of exhaustion. The report continued: