This wasn’t the kind of “shredded” that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had in mind when he floated the idea of a workout area in major airports.

The curious moment came during Duffy’s press conference at Reagan International Airport on Monday, when he announced $1 billion in funding for grant programs “to make the experience better in airports.”

“I want to expand the play areas for kids,” Duffy said while flanked by Health and Human Services honcho Robert Kennedy Jr. “I want additional nursing pods for nursing mothers. Maybe I want a workout area where people might get some blood flowing, doing some pull-ups or some step-ups in the airport.”

The idea of an airport fitness center left the internet roiled, especially as it came from the guy who just last month pitched the notion that flight passengers “dress better” when they travel.

his next project is bringing "dunk tanks" to airports so we can engage in some of that old-time carnival fun! — Political Punk (@actingliketommy) December 9, 2025

this guy has no idea what his job is, does he student council ass ideas — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) December 8, 2025

Look here, exercise at the gym, park or at home. Don't exercise at the airport then get on the plane funky 😂 — Aisha (@aishamusic) December 9, 2025

First Duffy told us to where suits and dresses while flying and now we are suppose to work out. I wear sweat pants to workout.

Do you think he gets his stupid he sounds? — Linda Stevens 🌎 (@Linda__Stevens) December 9, 2025

In our three piece suits and cocktail dresses? — William Buecker (@wcbuecker) December 9, 2025

Like running from one terminal to another isn't enough exercise. What is wrong with this guy? — Gary 🟧 (@gscucci) December 9, 2025

Even some fitness-minded flyers are heavily opposed, with one posting on X, “I’m a personal trainer and even I’m not working out at the f*cking airport. These are the dumbest f*cking people alive.

And of course, no trolling of Republican ideas is complete without California Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) notorious GovPressOffice X account weighing in:

Thank you @SecDuffy this is exactly what we were missing to make airports more pleasant and enjoyable 😍 https://t.co/KtScieqeR8 pic.twitter.com/2DD5OJ5uLa — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 9, 2025

Watch above via Fox News.