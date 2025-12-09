Sean Duffy Shredded Online After Pitching ‘Workout Area’ in Airports
This wasn’t the kind of “shredded” that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy had in mind when he floated the idea of a workout area in major airports.
The curious moment came during Duffy’s press conference at Reagan International Airport on Monday, when he announced $1 billion in funding for grant programs “to make the experience better in airports.”
“I want to expand the play areas for kids,” Duffy said while flanked by Health and Human Services honcho Robert Kennedy Jr. “I want additional nursing pods for nursing mothers. Maybe I want a workout area where people might get some blood flowing, doing some pull-ups or some step-ups in the airport.”
The idea of an airport fitness center left the internet roiled, especially as it came from the guy who just last month pitched the notion that flight passengers “dress better” when they travel.
Even some fitness-minded flyers are heavily opposed, with one posting on X, “I’m a personal trainer and even I’m not working out at the f*cking airport. These are the dumbest f*cking people alive.
And of course, no trolling of Republican ideas is complete without California Governor Gavin Newsom’s (D) notorious GovPressOffice X account weighing in:
