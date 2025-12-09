‘I Feel Very Sorry for President Trump’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds to Trump’s ‘Vitriol’ on CNN

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is continuing to trade barbs with President Donald Trump during her final weeks in Congress, with Greene on Tuesday telling CNN she feels “very sorry” for the president because he’s a liar and a “hateful” man.

Greene, during an appearance on The Situation Room with co-hosts Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown on Tuesday, was asked to react to Trump’s response to her recent 60 Minutes interview; Trump called Greene a “rotten apple” and a “very dumb person” on Monday morning, hours after she said she was “America first,” but no longer on the MAGA bandwagon.

Here is what the outgoing congresswoman told CNN:

I feel very sorry for President Trump. I genuinely do. It has to be a hard place for someone that is constantly so hateful, and put so much vitriol, name calling and really tells lies about people, in order to try to get his way or win some kind of fight. And I think that’s exactly what’s wrong in America today. That’s what’s wrong in this toxic political environment that has ripped our country apart. And I personally think that that’s poor leadership from a president. It’s a very bad demeanor. And, and Americans are very tired of it.

Greene’s appearance on CNN comes as par of a broader media tour. She’s stopped by Bill Maher’s Real Time and frequently popped up on cable news shows over the past few months. Her media blitz has coincided with her falling out with Trump over various issues, including the Epstein files.

During her appearance on 60 Minutes, Greene said one of her kids had received death threats after Trump branded her a “traitor.” Greene blamed Trump for the death threat, saying he “directly fueled” it with his criticism. She told correspondent Lesley Stahl that Trump “wasn’t very nice” about it, but declined to share specifics about what he said.

The same happened on Tuesday, when Brown asked Greene twice to share details about how Trump responded to hearing her son had received death threats. Greene said Trump was “extremely unkind” about it and showed “no sympathy, no care.”

The lawmaker, soon after Trump labeled her a turncoat in November, announced she would be resigning from Congress in early 2026.

Watch above via CNN.