Duffy Urges Americans to Dress Better While Flying: ‘Encourages Us to Behave a Little Better’

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Monday urged Americans to dress better a way to alleviate stress while traveling during the holiday season.

Since the end of the government shutdown, Duffy has repeatedly claimed that air travelers have become more unruly and agitated in recent years. Part of his plan to return to a more courteous period of air travel is to emphasize the significance of dressing well on planes. The secretary has lamented the trend of travelers dressing in “pajamas” to make themselves more comfortable.

During a Monday press conference, Duffy theorized how improved dress could result in improved behavior in the sky:

But I think we have to think about, how do we do a better job? How do we maintain some of that frustration we have as we travel this Thanksgiving season? Maybe we should say a “please” and “thank you” to our pilots and to our flight attendants. I think — again, I call this maybe “dressing with some respect.” Whether it’s a pair of jeans and a decent shirt, I would encourage people to maybe dress a little better, which encourage encourages us to maybe behave a little better. Let’s try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come to the airport. I think that’s positive.

