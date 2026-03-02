‘Sorry for Your Loss!’ Cenk Uygur Ruthlessly Mocked for Praising Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur counts himself among the many critics of the military operation President Donald Trump ordered against Iran over the weekend, but he is being singled out for mockery over a tweet he fired off praising the late Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
“I criticized Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei a thousand times. He was oppressing his own people and preventing democracy. But there’s one thing you can’t take away from him, he died on his own two feet, instead of kneeling to Israel. That took courage. He didn’t bow,” Uygur declared on Saturday, only a few hours after it had been confirmed that Khamenei perished in the opening volley of American and Israeli attacks.
But as a Community Note affixed to his post and a number of observers pointed out, Uygur’s Saturday evening X post marked the first time he had ever used Khamenei’s name on the site.
Others marveled at his praise for the dead, theocratic butcher.
“Was he a dictator? Yes. Did he murder his own citizens who just wanted freedom? Also yes. But you gotta hand it to him. This man absolutely hated Jews. 🫡” commented the ubiquitous Jarvis.
“Hitler died in a bunker not surrendering too, Cenk. Are your standards really that low?” inquired RedState’s Bonchie.
NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich tore into Uygur, writing “You are no hero. You criticized him from the comfort of a far away and free place while the Iranian people were slaughtered inside their country for speaking up or not wearing a head scarf. He died in a bunker, hiding like these cowards always do. God bless the USA and Israel – whose Western warriors are being celebrated in the streets by the people on the right side of history.”
“In America, the battle isn’t left versus right. It’s making sure trash influencers lose. The more Young Turk and Tucker meltdowns you see, the more you know the nation is on the right track,” submitted Richard Hanania.
But wait, there’s more:
