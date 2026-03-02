‘Sorry for Your Loss!’ Cenk Uygur Ruthlessly Mocked for Praising Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur counts himself among the many critics of the military operation President Donald Trump ordered against Iran over the weekend, but he is being singled out for mockery over a tweet he fired off praising the late Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“I criticized Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei a thousand times. He was oppressing his own people and preventing democracy. But there’s one thing you can’t take away from him, he died on his own two feet, instead of kneeling to Israel. That took courage. He didn’t bow,” Uygur declared on Saturday, only a few hours after it had been confirmed that Khamenei perished in the opening volley of American and Israeli attacks.

I criticized Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei a thousand times. He was oppressing his own people and preventing democracy. But there’s one thing you can’t take away from him, he died on his own two feet, instead of kneeling to Israel. That took courage. He didn’t bow. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 1, 2026

But as a Community Note affixed to his post and a number of observers pointed out, Uygur’s Saturday evening X post marked the first time he had ever used Khamenei’s name on the site.

Cenk: I criticized Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei a thousand times. Reality: https://t.co/x3SeJji9SS pic.twitter.com/bdWVl3CA3t — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 1, 2026

“I criticized Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei a thousands times.” Narrator: This was in fact the only time Cenk has ever mentioned Khamenei. https://t.co/15ysh5JyZT pic.twitter.com/SycpjaKksv — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 1, 2026

One time. You criticized Khamenei one time. Technically zero times, if you don't count today. https://t.co/R5uFxLkTuM — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) March 1, 2026

This community note should be framed and displayed at MoMA https://t.co/adxsTD6ZF7 — Eli Lake (@EliLake) March 2, 2026

Others marveled at his praise for the dead, theocratic butcher.

“Was he a dictator? Yes. Did he murder his own citizens who just wanted freedom? Also yes. But you gotta hand it to him. This man absolutely hated Jews. 🫡” commented the ubiquitous Jarvis.

Was he a dictator? Yes. Did he murder his own citizens who just wanted freedom? Also yes. But you gotta hand it to him. This man absolutely hated Jews. 🫡 https://t.co/FNvfzhWHgs — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 1, 2026

“Hitler died in a bunker not surrendering too, Cenk. Are your standards really that low?” inquired RedState’s Bonchie.

Hitler died in a bunker not surrendering too, Cenk. Are your standards really that low? https://t.co/otQD4xQrq7 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 1, 2026

NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich tore into Uygur, writing “You are no hero. You criticized him from the comfort of a far away and free place while the Iranian people were slaughtered inside their country for speaking up or not wearing a head scarf. He died in a bunker, hiding like these cowards always do. God bless the USA and Israel – whose Western warriors are being celebrated in the streets by the people on the right side of history.”

Brain rot. You are no hero. You criticized him from the comfort of a far away and free place while the Iranian people were slaughtered inside their country for speaking up or not wearing a head scarf. He died in a bunker, hiding like these cowards always do. God bless the USA and… https://t.co/nR94XB6T3z — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 1, 2026

“In America, the battle isn’t left versus right. It’s making sure trash influencers lose. The more Young Turk and Tucker meltdowns you see, the more you know the nation is on the right track,” submitted Richard Hanania.

In America, the battle isn't left versus right. It's making sure trash influencers lose. The more Young Turk and Tucker meltdowns you see, the more you know the nation is on the right track. https://t.co/B4P3HIvbns — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) March 1, 2026

But wait, there’s more:

Nah not likely. He died bc he badly miscalculated the resolve of those he was testing. Killed in his own HQ? That’s not brave — that’s deluded. That’s Hitler in his bunker awaiting Steiner’s non-existent divisions. https://t.co/zjftcVQlDQ — Paul Mauro (@PaulDMauro) March 1, 2026

They literally don't care how many are killed or oppressed by insane fanatical tyrants — as long as the tyrant also hates the West, whose avatar in their moral imagination is, of course, Israel. They went silent when Khamenei killed his own people (those who weren't actively… https://t.co/WejPxazX4l — Haviv Rettig Gur (@havivrettiggur) March 1, 2026

I will try to exercise the utmost restraint in commenting on this, but consider what he's saying — it's admirable that, rather than make peace with Israel, the Supreme Leader, whose morality police regularly beats teenage girls to death for showing too much clothing, whose regime… https://t.co/gwaZO3x0bf — Mike Cosper (@MikeCosper) March 1, 2026

How’d those 30,000+ Iranian protesters die? Any thoughts for them or are you just a worthless POS. https://t.co/dhMnpqzxdC — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) March 1, 2026

actually, he died in a pile of rubble after a giant bomb was dropped on his head. You should know about head injuries. You are a walking example of what happens when you get one as a child. https://t.co/7BMJ0yT4hn — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 1, 2026

He was lounging on his own little throne presiding over his terrorist sychophants. He didn’t die on his own two feet. “He died like a dog.” Better than he deserved. https://t.co/ujqOAK9ldg — Marshall S. Billingslea (@M_S_Billingslea) March 1, 2026

Dude, He wasn’t Johnny Cash. He was a criminal against humanity and you’re like “yeah he made some mistakes but I respect that he stood his ground…and hated the fuck out of Jews” https://t.co/pWkdPIlH7M — Not Josh Firestine (@Not_Firestine) March 1, 2026

Yes, at least he went to hell HATING JEWS just as you do. Bravo. https://t.co/IctwqixGxk — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) March 1, 2026

He died hiding underground like a cockroach. Sorry for your loss! https://t.co/vslb6vmCUa — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) March 1, 2026

I criticized Jeffrey Dahmer thousands of times. He murdered and cannibalized innocent victims. But there’s one thing you can’t take away from him…… https://t.co/hX4Y4cWxOy — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 1, 2026

Bro LMFAO https://t.co/2J6veNsFev — Isaac de Castro (@isaacdecastro) March 1, 2026

Imagine calling a man who slaughtered tens of thousands of civilians ‘brave’ and thinking you made a point. https://t.co/KoimIvFj9D — Alex Goldenberg (@AlexWGoldenberg) March 1, 2026

The “he went out on his own terms” defense of a monster… Have heard this one before. https://t.co/mAsi20D3qX — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) March 1, 2026

Sorry for your loss, king. https://t.co/hA6eGxTgyK — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) March 1, 2026

"I criticized Germany's Führer a thousand times. He was oppressing his own people and preventing democracy. But there’s one thing you can’t take away from him, he died on his own two feet, instead of kneeling to the Jews. That took courage. He didn’t bow." https://t.co/FMeJgxgWNz — נדב איל Nadav Eyal (@Nadav_Eyal) March 1, 2026

