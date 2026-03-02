Pete Hegseth Says the War in Iran Is ‘Not Iraq’ — But Can’t Say What It Is

The Pentagon has named the campaign against Iran “Operation Epic Fury.” At the same podium, Secretary of War (nee Defense) Pete Hegseth assured the country that this will not become another Iraq and will not turn into an endless war.

One phrase signals overwhelming force, while the other promises limits. Reconciling those messages requires more than confidence. It requires a clearly articulated end state.

At Monday morning’s briefing, Hegseth dismissed critics warning of mission creep. “This is not Iraq. This is not endless,” he said, describing the last two decades of nation-building wars as misguided. Gen. Dan Caine laid out the mission in operational terms: protect U.S. forces, prevent Iran from projecting power beyond its borders, and disrupt and destroy its ability to sustain combat operations. Hegseth added that the campaign is “laser focused” on destroying offensive missiles, missile production, naval assets, and ensuring Iran “will never have nuclear weapons.” He emphasized that the United States is setting “the terms of this war from start to finish.”

The military activity was described in detail. The political finish line was not.

Destroying missile stockpiles and degrading naval capacity are measurable tasks. Ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon is a strategic objective, but it cannot be secured by airpower alone. A durable nuclear outcome would require verification, monitoring, and an inspection framework capable of confirming compliance over time. That depends on negotiated access and enforceable oversight. When the secretary promises “no stupid rules of engagement” and rejects the constraints associated with prior conflicts, he signals a posture centered on unilateral force. The mechanisms needed to verify a nuclear settlement do not naturally flow from that posture.

The ambiguity became clearer during an exchange with Daily Caller reporter Reagan Reese, who noted that President Donald Trump said the United States would leave when all objectives are complete and then asked directly: what are those objectives?

Hegseth replied that Iran “project[s] power in ways we can’t tolerate,” citing ballistic missiles, drones, naval capabilities, and nuclear ambitions. He argued that Tehran had been given opportunities to negotiate and that those nuclear ambitions “had to be addressed,” adding that the goal is to ensure Iran cannot use a conventional umbrella to pursue a nuclear weapon.

That answer reveals the core elasticity in the administration’s framework. Preventing Iran from “projecting power” is not a narrowly defined condition. Projecting power can include support for proxy militias, weapons transfers, cyber operations, missile tests, maritime activity, and political influence through aligned groups. Each of those activities exists on a spectrum. If suppressing power projection becomes the organizing principle, the mission’s boundaries become inherently movable. Any remaining influence can be treated as justification for continued action.

To be fair to the administration’s architects, there is a coherent logic here. Punitive strikes without occupation are precisely what the Iraq lesson was supposed to teach. Degrade the capability, impose the cost, leave before the insurgency starts. Hegseth’s explicit rejection of nation-building isn’t evasion — it’s doctrine. The problem isn’t that the strategy is incoherent. The problem is that “projecting power” as a terminal objective has no natural stopping point. It expands to meet whatever resistance it encounters.

The doctrine has precedent, and the precedent is not encouraging. We have been here before. The 1986 Tripoli strikes were declared a success within 48 hours and a failure within a decade, as Qaddafi’s weapons programs continued with only temporary interruption.

Hegseth has also said the United States will “fight to win.” Winning presumes a threshold that can be identified and measured. A conception of victory grounded primarily in destroying adversary capability risks becoming indefinite because capabilities regenerate and threats reappear in new forms. If the desire to avoid nation-building produces a strategy defined almost entirely by punitive force without a clearly articulated political settlement, then success becomes synonymous with continued degradation rather than a stable and verifiable outcome.

But degraded is not dismantled, and the distinction is not semantic. If the objective is verifiable elimination of Iran’s nuclear capability, someone has to verify it. The IAEA operates under frameworks the administration has shown little patience for. A bilateral verification regime would require the negotiations the strikes were apparently designed to replace. Congressional authorization for any of this remains, as of this writing, notably absent. The question isn’t whether Iran’s program was set back. The question is who certifies when “projecting power” has done enough — and what happens when they can’t.

Hegseth said Monday, “I think it’s one of those fallacies for a long time that this department or presidents or others should tell the American people, and our enemies, by the way, here’s exactly what we’ll do. Here’s exactly how long we’ll go. Here’s how far we’ll go. Here’s what we’re willing to do and not do. It’s foolishness!”

But ambiguity has consequences. Allies need clarity about whether they are supporting a limited strike operation or a broader campaign to reshape regional dynamics. Congress must evaluate scope and duration. Adversaries test the outer edges of declared objectives. A mission framed in expansive terms such as “projecting power” leaves those edges undefined.

The ambiguity doesn’t stay abstract for long. Iraq hosts both American forces and Iranian-aligned militias, a combination that has always required careful management and now requires something closer to a miracle. Gulf states that privately welcomed pressure on Tehran are now doing their own math on exposure. When the objective is undefined, allies can’t calibrate their own risk — and adversaries can’t calculate the cost of the next provocation. That’s not a feature of “projecting power.” It’s the thing that makes it dangerous.

The administration is right that voters have little appetite for another Iraq. Public fatigue with open-ended war is well earned. Drawing a contrast with past conflicts addresses that history. Establishing explicit boundaries that keep this campaign from expanding addresses strategy.

“Epic Fury” conveys intensity and resolve. Intensity alone does not establish limits. A bounded campaign depends on political objectives that are explicit, measurable, and achievable within defined parameters. Without that clarity, assurances about what this war is not will matter less than the absence of a clearly drawn finish line.

