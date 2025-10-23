Stephen Miller Literally Tells Trump ‘This Country Was Going to Die Without You’

When it was his turn to praise President Donald Trump at a law enforcement roundtable Thursday, top White House Aide Stephen Miller took the rhetoric up a notch, telling the president, “This country was going to die without you.”

Miller took his turn thanking Trump following Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

“This country was actually going to die without you,” Miller repeated, continuing:

That’s what we were facing in 2024. We’d been invaded for four years, our communities were sinking, our public safety was at zero, cartels were running entire communities. Sex trafficking, labor trafficking, was out of control. Overdoses were out of control, cartels reclaiming more territory, city services were buckling, too. This was a country in the verge of dying and you alone saved it. And when you stepped forward in 2016, and started a movement to make America great again, that means make America great again in every way: and that means safety, and prosperity, and peace, and freedom from cartels and crime and gangs. And your vision and your leadership in declaring war on the drug cartels, it is the single most successful public safety initiative in America’s history.

Miller went on to claim that “only president Trump” could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives by fighting the drug cartels, and Miller praised Trump’s “courage” as “an inspiration to everybody in this room.”

Trump concurred with Miller as he accepted the praise.

“Everybody said the same thing, a year ago we had a dead country,” Trump claimed. “We were a dead country, we really were in a lot of ways — not just this — we were dead as a doornail. We were a country that was in serious trouble and beyond that. And we have the hottest country anywhere in the world right now, the whole world is talking about it. We have the hottest country anywhere in the world.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.