Democrats and Left-Leaning Media Run Wild With Misleading Karoline Leavitt Clip

A host of top Democrats and left-leaning media figures ran wild with a misleading caption applied to a clip of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

During Thursday afternoon’s briefing at the White House, a reporter asked Leavitt, “In addition to the ballroom and the Rose Garden patio, is the president looking at any other renovations or significant kind of projects here at the White House?”

She replied:

Not to my knowledge, no. But he’s a builder at heart, clearly. And so his heart and his mind is always churning about how to improve things here on the White House grounds. But at this moment in time, of course, the ballroom is really the president’s main priority.

A clip of the exchange shared on X by Acyn Torabi — senior digital editor for the progressive outlet MeidasTouch — was captioned, “Leavitt: At this moment in time, the ballroom is really the president’s main priority.”

There were no shortage of prominent figures who rushed to reveal that they had only read the caption, and were not aware of the full context of Leavitt’s quote.

“Good to know,” replied California Governor Gavin Newsom (D).

“Honestly, you can’t make this shit up,” chimed in Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Honestly, you can’t make this shit up. https://t.co/GYjl09qeGT — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 23, 2025

“Costs are exploding and people need relief. If the President can take a break from knocking down the East Wing and ballroom planning, I’d love to show him our district where many of his supporters need his help,” declared Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH).

Costs are exploding and people need relief. If the President can take a break from knocking down the East Wing and ballroom planning, I'd love to show him our district where many of his supporters need his help. https://t.co/w28NHG21lb — Rep. Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) October 23, 2025

“At least they’re finally being honest,” mused Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO) who was, it must be said, not being honest.

At least they're finally being honest. https://t.co/DS3Uw3aFBD — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) October 23, 2025

“I’ve listened to thousands of voters in focus groups and you’ll be surprised to learn that not a single one has ever mentioned a ballroom at the White House being a priority for them,” boasted The Bulwark’s Sarah Longwell.

I’ve listened to thousands of voters in focus groups and you’ll be surprised to learn that not a single one has ever mentioned a ballroom at the White House being a priority for them. https://t.co/w91bdU1EHQ — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) October 23, 2025

“Well there you have it,” added Acyn’s employer.

Well there you have it https://t.co/7YAzNVmBxe — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 23, 2025

But wait, there were so many to spread the bit of misinformation:

They’re not even pretending to care about your health costs going up. https://t.co/rGb46B9zfi — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) October 23, 2025

Forget the presidential palaces, fix the premium problem. https://t.co/prTfhgd4zp — John Garamendi (@RepGaramendi) October 23, 2025

Oh, so not the 42 million Americans who will lose food assistance next month?… https://t.co/XmAHgMeHQ8 pic.twitter.com/LKa782rXHy — Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (@RepTeresaLF) October 23, 2025

Feel like releasing the SNAP funds for 40 million Americans that he is *legally required* to release should be a higher priority.https://t.co/cetjJoxuLN https://t.co/J3FcXPDObS — Brendan Duke (@Brendan_Duke) October 23, 2025

Maybe literally anything else Americans are struggling with could be a priority? Cost of living? Health care? National security? Just a thought. https://t.co/DF2v2h7nOF — Natural Resources Democrats (@NRDems) October 23, 2025

15 million people could be kicked off health care, thousands of federal workers are working without pay, and working-class folks are at risk of losing critical food assistance. But the ballroom is the President's top priority. https://t.co/NGJ9s3QAW0 — Rep. Adam Smith (@RepAdamSmith) October 23, 2025

The "Let Them Eat Cake" presidency, folks. https://t.co/H10DQDrZJC — Lauren Miller (@laurenm) October 23, 2025

And where do the 42 million Americans at risk of losing their food assistance fall on his priority list? https://t.co/L4WQTDgJUi — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) October 23, 2025

Donald Trump would rather build his fancy ballroom than lower health care costs for your family. https://t.co/r5bHDbsMpR — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) October 23, 2025

This is what Republicans voted for? https://t.co/CxQcuqbrVu — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 23, 2025

Not lowering costs for the American people? https://t.co/B43CAUTxHe — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) October 23, 2025

The government is shutdown, ACA health care premiums are about to skyrocket… and Donald Trump's "main priority" is his stupid ballroom? Trump will always put himself before the American people. https://t.co/cPIHLP3ohZ — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) October 23, 2025

If he quit the presidency, he’d have more time in the day to focus on it. https://t.co/qEhKymyOWH — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) October 23, 2025

Uh, what? Not the government shutdown or the fact that millions of Americans are about to see their health insurance costs go sky high?! Trump only cares about himself. https://t.co/5fIVGcI45d — Rep. Mark Pocan (@RepMarkPocan) October 23, 2025

As of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Acyn’s original post alone had accrued 2.1 million views on X.