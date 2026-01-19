Stephen Miller Says MN Authorities Ordered to ‘Stand Down and Surrender’ to Federal Officers as Anti-ICE Protests Intensify

President Donald Trump’s top aide, Stephen Miller, shockingly declared that local and state law enforcement have been ordered to “stand down and surrender” as anti-ICE protests continue to grip the state.

In a social media post late Sunday night, Miller said, “Only federal officers are upholding the law.”

He added: “Local and state police have been ordered to stand down and surrender.”

Only federal officers are upholding the law. Local and state police have been ordered to stand down and surrender. https://t.co/LnX3Y5Ggeu — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 19, 2026

Miller’s post came in response to New York Post columnist Miranda Devine, who wrote that “local cops have gone AWOL” earlier Sunday.

Miller’s wild remark came days after he called the anti-ICE protestors in Minnesota “an insurgency” as Trump threatened to use the Insurrection Act to use the military against U.S. citizens in the Gopher State.

Appearing on The Charlie Kirk Show Thursday, Miller said, “You only have to read their own words and hear their own words and judge their own conduct to understand that this is clearly an insurgency against the federal government. They are describing the federal government as an occupying force. Just think about that for a second.”