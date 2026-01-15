Stephen Miller Raises the Temperature On Minnesota Protests: ‘This is Clearly an Insurgency’

Top Trump White House aide Stephen Miller called the anti-ICE protestors in Minnesota “an insurgency” on Thursday, just hours after President Donald Trump threatened to use the Insurrection Act to use the military against U.S. citizens.

Miller was on the Charlie Kirk Show and said, “You only have to read their own words and hear their own words and judge their own conduct to understand that this is clearly an insurgency against the federal government. They are describing the federal government as an occupying force. Just think about that for a second.”

Trump posted on Thursday morning to his Truth Social account, “If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State. Thank you for you attention to this matter! President DJT.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) asked Trump in a social media post of his own to “turn the temperature down” amid the escalating protests, which followed another shooting on Wednesday night.

“I am making a direct appeal to the President: Let’s turn the temperature down. Stop this campaign of retribution. This is not who we are,” Walz wrote.

Miller, known for his draconian tactics and bombastic rhetoric, continued in his screed, clearly looking to escalate the situation and urging Trump to indeed send in the military.

“The federal government is responsible for the administration of federal law, the administration of federal benefits, the administration of federal resources, the administration of federal immigration enforcement in all 50 states, right? The federal government, whether it’s providing the funding for our entitlement and our safety net programs, whether it’s providing security at our airports and our ports of entry, whether it is maintaining the safety and security of our roads, our transportation, our bridges,” Miller continued, pushing a vision of big-government out of line with traditional conservative states’ rights ideology. Miller added:

And of course, the federal government has sole jurisdiction and authority over immigration law because we have one national immigration law. We do not have… We have one national currency, we have one national flag, we are one national constitution, we have one national immigration law. If you were to permit individual cities and states to ratify their own immigration laws for themselves, then you wouldn’t have a republic and you wouldn’t have a country. And that’s the proposition that Frye and Ellison and Walz are trying to test. They are asserting that they have the unfettered right to harbor aliens who have no right to be in this country, and to effectively… In fact, to incite violent insurrection from organized agitators against federal forces to prevent those federal forces from effectuating duly enacted immigration law.

Watch the clip above.