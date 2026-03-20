Trump Declares, ‘I Think We’ve Won’ – Despite Ongoing Mideast Turmoil

President Donald Trump boldly declared that he believes the U.S. has “won” the war on Iran, despite ongoing airstrikes across the region, as well as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

On Feb. 28, the U.S. and Israel began bombing Iran, which responded by firing missiles and drones at Israel, U.S. military targets in the region, and oil facilities. Iran also closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world’s oil flows.

Trump has asked/demanded U.S. allies send their navies to help reopen the strait, but has gotten no takers. Last week, the president announced the U.S. military “totally obliterated every military target” on Kharg Island, which processes 90% of Iran’s oil exports. The island’s oil infrastructure was left intact, but Trump added that if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, he will “reconsider this decision.”

On Friday, Trump spoke with reporters outside the White House and said the strait will eventually “open itself.” More notably, he declared victory – sort of.

“I think we’ve won,” the president said. “We’ve knocked out their navy, their air force. We’ve knocked out their anti-aircraft, we’ve knocked out everything. We’re roaming free from a military standpoint. All they’re doing is clogging up the strait. But from a military standpoint, they’re finished.”

Later on Friday, the president said on Truth Social that he is “considering winding down” the war, though thousands of U.S. Marines are headed to the region for a potential ground operation.

The day before, Trump made similar remarks that were ill-timed, to say the least.

“We’ve obliterated their navy,” Trump said on Thursday. “We’ve obliterated their– just about everything there is to obliterate, including leadership. The navy’s gone. Their air force is gone. Their anti-aircraft equipment is gone. We’re flying wherever we want. We have nobody even shooting at us.”

Shortly before the president made those remarks, CNN reported that a U.S. F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing after reportedly being hit by Iranian fire.

Watch above via CNN.

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