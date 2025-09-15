Steve Bannon Launches Wild Attack on Utah’s Republican Governor: He ‘Should Be Investigated’

MAGA influencer and former Trump White House advisor Steve Bannon told his audience on Monday that Utah Governor Spencer Cox (R) “should be investigated” following the shooting of Charlie Kirk in his state.

“Cox should be investigated. Why did the White House allow — and they’re saying we had nothing to do with this guy — but even the first time when Kash [Patel] flew out there, why was he allowed to have a speaking role? Who made that decision?” fumed Bannon.

Cox has been widely praised in recent days for his tone and comments following the horrific shooting of Kirk at Utah Valley University. Cox has long fought to lower the temperature and partisan hate in the U.S., and has repeatedly urged people to log off social media and avoid “disinformation” following the shooting. Bannon had criticized Cox for his remarks, and over the weekend, Cox was asked on CNN if he had on comments on Bannon attacking him.

“Look, there are conflict entrepreneurs out there who benefit from radicalizing us. And I’m not one of those. I don’t know that that’s particularly helpful,” Cox told Dana Bash.

“He needs to be investigated. His administration needs to investigate. The mother works for the Department of Health. When you get into that thing, it’s a rat’s nest,” Bannon continued, adding:

Okay, and you got them putting stuff on—you’ve seen it all the time. We’ve had Brandon Showalter and Dr. Mariam Grossman and people on here for years. And, and, and, and Sheila, which you’ve done a magnificent job over, abled a child where they’re pushing these drugs and they’re pushing all the stuff on these young men. This is why the young men are revolting. This is why they saw Charlie as a breath of fresh air.

Bannon continued by accusing the left of brainwashing young people and raging against transgenderism before adding, “The governor of Utah needs to be investigated, full stop. He’s been pushing this stuff for years.”

“And now you got this Roblox and people can put these games up. The other day, they had to go and take them down. People were putting up games for children to play that about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Think about that for a second. Think of the perverted mind that would do that. Well, that’s what you got in a lot of this stuff,” Bannon fumed, referring to online virtual worlds that gamers can craft.

“And Cox is not—he’s not a truthful narrative. He’s part of the problem that needs to be investigated. That’s why it’s a mass investigation. When is the FBI gonna go talk to him? When are they gonna roll the mother up? You can’t sit there—they’re destroying our children. And they’re destroying our children for money,” added Bannon.

Bannon has long been known for his bombastic rhetoric, which he often aims at the more moderate elements of the Republican Party as well as critics of the MAGA movement.

Watch the clip above.