‘Sick and Disturbing’: Nancy Mace Demands Trump Admin Pressure Schools to Fire Teachers for Celebrating Kirk Murder

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is demanding that the Trump administration pressure schools to fire teachers for “celebrating” the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Mace posted to social media about her efforts on Monday, writing:

We are urging Secretary of Education Linda McMahon to take decisive action to cut off federal funding from any elementary, secondary, and post-secondary educational institution refusing to hold teachers or administrators accountable for celebrating the murder of Charlie Kirk. We stand ready to work with Secretary McMahon to ensure taxpayer dollars never fund hate, extremism, or violence inside our schools. We don’t fund hate. We fire it.

In the letter to McMahon, Mace lauds Kirk’s dedication to free speech and civil discourse before calling the teachers’ rhetoric “sick and disturbing,” and deserving of punishment.

Some conservatives have been calling out teachers and public officials on social media over their reactions to Kirk’s assassination.

As an example, Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) retweeted a Libs of TikTok post including a teacher’s photo, as well as a social media post in which the educator wrote of Kirk, “He spewed hate. You can’t be upset that he died.”

“I represent Ellsworth in Congress,” Van Orden wrote about the school district. “It is a beautiful town full of wonderful people, except this one. I will be working to remove all federal funding, including grants and community directed projects for the entire city of Ellsworth unless this is rectified immediately.”

Teacher at Ellsworth Community School District in Wisconsin “He spewed hate. You can’t be upset that he died.” Imagine this person teaching your kids https://t.co/qjDZMTqOy2 pic.twitter.com/3DMivKjasz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 12, 2025

Trump has blamed “radical left lunatics” for perpetrating Kirk’s killing, and said Sunday that he was already investigating “A lot of the people that you would traditionally say are on the left.”

Trump has also threatened to revoke the visas of foreigners who are caught “celebrating” Kirk’s murder.

“We are looking at names,” Trump told reporters. “We don’t like that, that’s not right. We wouldn’t celebrate if something happened on their side, and we don’t. These are sick people.”