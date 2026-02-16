Steve Bannon Told Jeffrey Epstein Trump Should Be Removed Via 25th Amendment During First Term

Steve Bannon, the MAGA media mogul who served as White House chief strategist at the outset of President Donald Trump’s first term, told Jeffrey Epstein, the late sex criminal whom he planned to make a friendly documentary about, that Trump should be removed from office via the 25th Amendment back in 2018.

Bannon has come under fire from a wide variety of critics — including conservatives — in recent days over his his relationship with Epstein.

Documents released by the Department of Justice revealed that on the very day Epstein was arrested on charges of sex trafficking in July 2019, he was texting with Bannon about the aforementioned documentary.

A few months before that, Bannon advised Epstein: “First we need to push back on the lies ; then crush the pedo/trafficking narrative ; then rebuild your image as a philanthropist.”

Now, yet another text exchange between the two men from December 31, 2018, is attracting attention. It reads as follows:

EPSTEIN: Hell of. Year. Next will be biblicl BANNON: We either own 2019 or it will surely own us EPSTEIN: Im back in the f and b biz only BANNON: F and B director EPSTEIN: No it does not stand for f*ck and bl*w EPSTEIN: Spoke to my dems. This weekend. Boy are emotions running high BANNON: Going to blow him up right our of the box– WH has zero plan to punch back– Fort Apache with no cavalry enroute EPSTEIN: And no soldiers in the fort. He really is borderline. Not sure what he may do. BANNON: I think it’s beyond borderline — 25 amendment

Bannon, who presents himself as a loyal supporter of the president, has even gone so far as to suggest that Trump should and will run for a third term in 2028.

“Trump is going to be president in ’28, and people ought to just get accommodated with that,” Bannon told The Economist last fall. “At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is.”

Former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene — a longtime Bannon ally — called her friend out over his relationship with Epstein on Monday.

I agree completely. Steve Bannon went to jail for Trump (I was there), but back on 1-1-19 (after Dems took the House) he was texting with Epstein about 25th amendment.

Also, there is no excuse for having such a friendly relationship with Epstein, post conviction, 2018-19.

None. https://t.co/lbSVoYRYBO pic.twitter.com/RYWBKA7EEu — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) February 16, 2026

Responding to Mike Flynn’s assertion that “If Bannon AND Epstein were behind it, Bannon needs to be brought in for questioning,” Greene wrote: ” agree completely. Steve Bannon went to jail for Trump (I was there), but back on 1-1-19 (after Dems took the House) he was texting with Epstein about 25th amendment.”

“Also, there is no excuse for having such a friendly relationship with Epstein, post conviction, 2018-19,” she added. “None.”

