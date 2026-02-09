‘Evil’: Conservatives ERUPT on Steve Bannon Over Epstein Revelations

MAGA media mogul Steve Bannon is facing a reckoning over his relationship with deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Documents released by the Department of Justices have shed further light on the connections between Bannon and Epstein. On the very day that Epstein was arrested on charges of sex trafficking in July 2019, Epstein was texting with Bannon about a friendly documentary that the pair had planned to make about the former.

“If we arrange it can we film on the island,” asked Bannon, referencing Epstein’s infamous private island in the Caribbean. After Epstein replied in the affirmative, Bannon followed by inquiring, “Can we do late morning say 11. Am?”

“All canceled,” replied Epstein, who was being taken into custody at Teterboro airport.

A few months before that, Bannon advised Epstein: “first we need to push back on the lies ; then crush the pedo/trafficking narrative ; then rebuild your image as a philanthropist.”

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, former DOGE showrunner, and a longtime enemy of Bannon, did not mince words in his condemnation of the ex-Trump White House chief strategist.

“Bannon is evil,” he declared in a viral, Monday morning post.

Bannon is evil https://t.co/pQOO0hlaf2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2026

“.@elonmusk certainly turned out to be right about Steve Bannon,” observed famed GOP operative Roger Stone.

.@elonmusk certainly turned out to be right about Steve Bannon.https://t.co/ZhIInhYTTQ — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) February 8, 2026

“Between his close ties to the Chinese Communist Party and Jeffrey Epstein, we should all raise more than a single eyebrow when conservative influencers go on Bannon’s program,” submitted conservative radio host Erick Erickson.

Between his close ties to the Chinese Communist Party and Jeffrey Epstein, we should all raise more than a single eyebrow when conservative influencers go on Bannon's program. https://t.co/HO198dyMMO — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 9, 2026

“It’s easy to see who takes his money and relies on his influencer network, because they’re all silent about his overt friendship and working relationship with Epstein,” argued Brenden Dilley. “You know who you are. You’re all cowards. You shun me because of my language but you have ZERO integrity.”

It's easy to see who takes his money and relies on his influencer network, because they're all silent about his overt friendship and working relationship with Epstein. You know who you are. You're all cowards. You shun me because of my language but you have ZERO integrity. https://t.co/LJn6yWHbeo — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) February 9, 2026

“Bannon is among the biggest sleaze balls in politics on either side. If you think his Epstein stuff is bad, you should look into the shady stuff he’s done with CCP-linked criminal and fraudster Miles Guo,” noted conservative X personality AG Hamilton.

Bannon is among the biggest sleaze balls in politics on either side. If you think his Epstein stuff is bad, you should look into the shady stuff he’s done with CCP-linked criminal and fraudster Miles Guo. https://t.co/V0IeDdo0G9 — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 9, 2026

But wait, there’s more:

🇺🇸 Epstein was working with Steve Bannon on a global populist movement before his arrest. You can't make this up. The anti-elite crusader taking advice from the most elite pedophile on Earth. "Draining the swamp" or whatever. https://t.co/oVKrL3lsSV pic.twitter.com/Xbj8TwaArA — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 9, 2026

Funny how Bannon's fellow antisemites and isolationists have not demanded that HE come clean about his well-established, video-taped relationship with Epstein. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) February 9, 2026

Steve Bannon, man of the people. pic.twitter.com/q1tS6wQB98 — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 9, 2026

Has he offered any explanation for this? https://t.co/GKfH7qumAK — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) February 9, 2026

That's our stinky Steve. Read the emails. He was very far up Epstein's ass and was advising him on how to lie his way out of his criminal pedophile past — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) February 9, 2026

Bannon’s need to get on the ins with Epstein is a fascinating psychological case study https://t.co/Vbg5T5ecfW — Mike (@Doranimated) February 9, 2026

— —

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!