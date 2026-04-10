Joe Rogan cracked up with his guests as the bizarre story of a would-be UFC fight featuring rockers Kid Rock and Tommy Lee was recounted.

Rogan was joined on The Joe Rogan Experience by mixed martial artists John Rallo, Matt Serra, and Din Thomas on Friday, and all were cracking up as Rogan asked Rallo to tell the tale of how he got mixed up in nearly getting two rock stars to fight in The Octagon.

“I told Rallo, save this for the air,” Rogan said.

Rogan recalled that in 2006 or 2007, Rallo called him and said Tommy Lee wanted to talk with him, and Rogan wound up speaking with the Motley Crue co-founder at a concert in Long Beach. The subject of the chat was a fight Lee was itching for with Rock, a fellow rocker now arguably best known as one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal celebrity supporters.

The entire Rogan crew busted out laughing when Rogan revealed Lee’s plans for a fight. According to Rallo, the tension between the two began over Pamela Anderson, who was married to Lee and dated Rock for a period of time. Rallo alleged that Anderson made Lee directly reach out to Rock to get him to stop contacting her after they broke up.

“So he winds up hitting you know him up and, like, look dude, you know I don’t really want to make this call, blah, blah, blah. Of course, Kid Rock took the heat, f**k you, you know, blah, blah. So they’re f**king each other back and forth,” Rallo said.

During a visit to Vegas, Rallo recommended a pay-per-view fight.

“I’m saying to Tommy, I go, yo, dude, I go, f**k him. You should fight him on pay-per-view. Imagine all the money that would make. I go, I’ll fight his f**king security guy! Like, we’ll f**king make a whole thing of it. And he goes, man, that’s brilliant,” Rallo said.

He alleged that it was later, after a physical altercation between the rockers, that Lee got very serious and had his management team reach out to Rock’s team. Rallo said Lee was training when he asked Rogan to speak with him.

He said:

I bring him in, and I told him, I said, look, when we’re going to Long Beach, I know Rogan, I can have him come in and you can tell him your ideas. And he goes, alright, alright. So I bring Joe and Eddie [Bravo], they meet him, he tells Joe he wants to fight [Kid Rock], literally. And Tommy said — Sanctuary was his management company at the time. I don’t know if he still is [with them] or not — so, they call Kid Rock’s people, supposedly, all for this f**king fight on pay-per-view and Kid Rock’s people wound up calling back and basically turning it down, saying, whoever loses is ruined, you know, for life, I guess, because looking like a b**ch because they both have the rock and roll, tough guy, you know, image thing.

“That is correct,” Rogan said. “He would be correct.”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

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