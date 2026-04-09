JUST IN: Melania Trump Breaks Silence On Epstein, Vehemently Denies Any Ties in Stunning Presser

First Lady Melania Trump made a shock statement Thursday about her relationship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“I reject their mean-spirited attempts to ruin my reputation,” Trump said of those spreading what she called rumors and mistruths about the nature of her relationships.

“I have never been friends with Epstein. Donald [Trump] and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach. To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, [Ghislaine] Maxwell. My email applied to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence. My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount to anything more than a trivial note.”

Melania continued:

I am not Epstein’s victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband by chance at the New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented in a detailed book, Melania. The first time I crossed paths with Epstein was in the year 2000 at an event Donald and I attended together. At the time, I had never met Epstein and had no knowledge of his criminal undertakings. Numerous fake images and statements about Epstein and me have been calculating on social media for years now. Be cautious about what you believe. These images and stories are completely false. I’m not a witness or a name witness in connection with any of Epstein’s crimes. My name has never appeared in court documents, the positions, victim statements or anybody’s interviews surrounding the Epstein matter. I have never had any knowledge of Epstein abuse of his victims. I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant, was never on Epstein’s plane and never visited his private island. I have never been legally accused or convicted of a crime in connection with Epstein’s sex trafficking, abuse of minors and other behavior.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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