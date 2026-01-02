‘The American President May Have Changed the World’: Social Media Reacts to Bombshell Trump Threat Against Iran
President Donald Trump sent shockwaves across the world on Friday morning by pledging to use American military might to defend the Iranian civilians protesting against the brutal, authoritarian Iranian regime.
“If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go,” wrote the president in a post on Truth Social.
Trump’s unambiguous statement of support for the protesters, and suggestion that the United States may take military action, caused a stir among both supporters and detractors alike.
“In classic Donald Trump fashion, the American president may have changed the world through social media,” declared Israeli commentator Amit Segal. “The regime’s advantage over the protesters has always been its control of organized violence. But if Trump’s statement is taken seriously, the regime’s biggest piece may have just been taken off the board.”
“I know I may be asking for too much here, but the President must define what this means and what the parameters are,” wrote Iranian-American commentator Yashar Ali. “Again, not holding my breath, but it’s important to ask for clarity.”
“He has correctly understood that his dreams of Middle East peace can never be realized while the IRGC remains in place, seeding chaos. He is encouraging the protesters by promising to have their backs, and terrorizing regime members by promising them death from the sky if they don’t melt away. This is, as they say, Yuge,” submitted author Saul Sadka.
Northeastern University professor Max Abrahms mused, “Although I am an anti neocon, anti regime change guy I’ll say this: It’s good to root for the protesters in Iran because they’re in the right and it’s even good for President Trump to threaten the Mullahs so they think twice about crushing the people.”
But wait, there’s much more:
