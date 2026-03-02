‘The Big One Is Coming’: Jake Tapper Delivers Blockbuster Iran Report After Private Interview With Trump

CNN’s Jake Tapper delivered a blockbuster report about the United States’ ongoing military operation in Iran after a private interview with President Donald Trump on Monday.

Anchor Kate Bolduan paused an interview with John Bolton to allow Tapper to call in before asking her colleague about his conversation with the president.

“I just got off the phone with President Trump. It was a nine-minute phone interview, and we talked just about the war in Iran. I’m going to share some of it with you right now. The president said, quote, ‘We’re knocking the crap out of them. I think it’s going very well. It’s very powerful. They’ve got the greatest military in the world, and we’re using it,'” began Tapper before pressing on:

I asked the president how long he thought this military operation or war might last. He said, quote, “I don’t want to see it go on too long. I always thought it would be four weeks and we’re a little ahead of schedule.” I asked a president if the U.S. was doing more than these military strikes to help the Iranian people regain control of Iran against the regime, to seize the country from the Iranian regime, and he said, yes, the president said, “Yes, we are indeed. But right now we want everyone staying inside. It’s not safe out there.” And then the president said, it’s about to get even less safe. He said, quote, “We haven’t even started hitting them hard. The big wave hasn’t even happened. The big one is coming soon.” We asked him about a bunch of other stuff too that I’m writing up and we’ll share later on The Lead at 5 p.m.

“Jake, in your many conversations with him, did you get a sense of mood, tone? I think I saw it described, you know, he’s been doing some interviews, especially over the phone, kind of just how he sounds in this moment as this is playing out?” followed up Bolduan.

“He sounded very pleased with how the operation’s going. He sounded very resolute in terms of the Iranian threat to the region and the world. Very confident about how this was, even though they did try to negotiate with the Iranians, how this ultimately was the right decision and the right approach, given all of the unrest, all of the terrorism, all of the menace that the Iranian regime had had been offering ever since the revolution of 1979,” replied Tapper. “He didn’t seem to be in doubt at all, thought things were going really really well, and were going to continue. And obviously we’re only on day, what, three of this operation? It started Saturday. And the president is projecting at least possibly that this military operation will last about a month, although obviously that’s not a firm and set time period. So there’s a lot more to come.”

The news, delivered straight from the horse’s mouth, that “the big one is coming” comes as a shock considering the fact that the U.S. and Israel have already taken out Iran’s long-tenured supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, as well as a number of other top officials.

