House Republican’s MS NOW Interview Blows Up After Host Challenges Her Claim That Iran Is ‘Responsible for Thousands’ of US Deaths

MS NOW’s Ayman Mohyeldin’s interview with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) went off the rails after he challenged her assertion that Iran is “responsible for the deaths of thousands” of Americans.

“For over 40 years, the Iranian government and regime has been responsible for the deaths of thousands upon thousands of Americans, not to mention state-sponsored terrorism,” Luna said on The Weekend Primetime Sunday. “And so, did the president do the right thing? Has he been consistent in this? Absolutely.”

Mohyeldin pushed back, asking, “Can you just tell me really quickly where they killed thousands of Americans in America?”

“I didn’t say they killed thousands of Americans in America,” Luna argued. “I said that they have been responsible for thousands of Americans being killed. And I think that that’s easily something that you can verify.”

“Where? Where?” Mohyeldin countered.

“I don’t know, state-sponsored terrorism for starters,” Luna said. She continued:

LUNA: Why don’t you…are you serious right now about that whole thing?! I’m not gonna list out exact, exact specific locations. They’ve literally been responsible for state-sponsored terrorism. MOHYELDIN: No, I mean, just give me — Are you talking about the Iraq war where the U.S. invaded Iraq? LUNA: You can start out by the three that they just killed, Okay? the whole point of your network, if you want to actually talk about the facts here, I’m giving you the facts. But I’m not going to sit here and argue with you about something that’s commonly accepted. MOHYELDIN: It seems like you actually don’t have a good understanding of the facts, congresswoman. You don’t a good understand of the conflict. LUNA: Well, I am the one that’s getting the briefings, not you. You’re a pundit offering your opinion because you want clickbait but aren’t actually interested in the substance. MOHYELDIN: No, no, not at all. I was actually asking you, America launched — LUNA: We can talk about that fact that Obama sent millions upon millions of dollars to the Iranian regime. Or do you not want to address that because it’s not supported by your opinion and network? MOHYELDIN: Well, it seems like you just want to filibuster. It seems like you don’t really want to have a good-faith conversation — LUNA: Or you just don’t like what I’m saying. MOHYELDIN: No, no, we wouldn’t have invited you on the air — LUNA: This happens every time I’m on with you. MOHYELDIN: Yeah, and you keep coming on every time and you keep stating a lot of things that are incorrect!

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

