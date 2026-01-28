Matt Walsh Hits Trump for Minnesota Shake Up: ‘Major Blunder’ Ditching Bovino

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh is not thrilled with President Donald Trump shaking up his immigration leadership team in Minnesota following the shooting death of Alex Pretti last weekend.

Walsh argued on the Tuesday episode of his eponymous podcast that Trump was making a big mistake by ousting Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino and bringing in Border Czar Tom Homan to oversee immigration enforcement.

“Effectively he’s being fired,” Walsh said about Bovino.

Trump made the switch after Bovino told reporters last weekend that Pretti was looking to “massacre” immigration agents because he was carrying a 9mm gun. Walsh did not seem to have an issue with Homan, but he said it was stupid to get rid of Bovino over the shooting.

“This is a major blunder from a PR standpoint, and a strategic standpoint,” Walsh said. “And the administration cannot allow anything like that to happen again, And Bovino needs to remain in full command in Minneapolis.”

He said the Trump administration should have known it was a bad move when it was “celebrated by open border Marxists” like California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who posted on X that “Gestapo Greg” was out.

Walsh argued Trump should follow President Richard Nixon’s lead when it came to handling left-wing protesters in the early ’70s and double down on his push to deport illegal immigrants, not “surrender” to leftists.

“Don’t give them what they want, don’t cower in the face of their violence and threats,” Walsh said. “Continue to enforce the law without apology, because without laws, we don’t have a country.”

He continued, “And if some leftists get themselves killed on purpose, we shouldn’t change a single thing.”

Walsh’s Tuesday show coincided with President Trump shrugging off questions about his changes in Minnesota.

“I shake up teams!” Trump told reporters in Iowa.

The president also gushed about his phone call with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) to discuss the civil unrest, saying it “couldn’t have been a nicer conversation.”

Walsh said at the beginning of his show that Trump was about to make the same mistake he did in 2020, when he went easy on Black Lives Matter rioters and protesters. The Daily Wire star said that if Trump follows the same approach in 2026, it will be the “end of his presidency.”

