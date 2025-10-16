Late Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre revealed the shocking details of her alleged abuse at the hands of Britain’s Prince Andrew in a posthumous memoir.

In excerpts from Giuffre’s memoir, Nobody’s Girl, published by multiple outlets on Thursday, she describes her first encounter with late child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, her days working at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, and her years of abuse at the hands of Epstein and his longtime partner Ghislaine Maxwell, now serving 20 years for sex trafficking.

Giuffre died by suicide at the age of 41 earlier this year.

According to Giuffre, Maxwell first approached her while she was 16 and working at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, and was asked to interview to be a traveling masseuse for Epstein.

When she was brought to the billionaire’s house in 2000, she wrote that he was completely naked. Giuffre said he and Maxwell forced her to perform sexual favors for them and high-profile associates.

In her book, Giuffre describes multiple alleged encounters with Prince Andrew (who has long denied any wrongdoing). In London in 2001 (where they were photographed together), Giuffre said she went to dinner and a club with Andrew, Epstein, and Maxwell and was told by Maxwell to have sex with Andrew, according to an excerpt published by The Guardian.

Giuffre was 17 when she met Andrew, one of Queen Elizabeth II‘s three sons. She noted that he allegedly commented she was around the age of his daughters when they met. He was 47.

She wrote:

He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright. I drew him a hot bath. We disrobed and got in the tub, but didn’t stay there long because the prince was eager to get to the bed. He was particularly attentive to my feet, caressing my toes and licking my arches. That was a first for me, and it tickled. I was nervous he would want me to do the same to him. But I needn’t have worried. He seemed in a rush to have intercourse. Afterward, he said thank you in his clipped British accent. In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour.

Giuffre alleged that Maxwell complimented her the next morning.

“The next morning, Maxwell told me: ‘You did well. The prince had fun,'” she wrote. “Epstein would give me $15,000 for servicing the man the tabloids called ‘Randy Andy.'”