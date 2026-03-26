Trump Goes on Falsehood-Riddled Rant Bragging ‘I got 100% in the CNN Poll’

President Donald Trump attacked the media in a falsehood-riddled rant in which he bragged, “I got 100 percent in the CNN poll” and gloated over lawsuits against ABC and CBS.

CNN data guru Harry Enten went viral this week for a segment in which he promoted a crosstab from an NBC News poll showing Trump with a 100% approval rating among MAGA voters.

NBC’s pollster asked respondents if “You consider yourself to be a supporter of the MAGA movement,” to which 30 percent replied “yes” and 68 percent replied “no,” so the poll showed 100% of 30% approve of Trump. Among the full sample, 44% approved of Trump, while 54% disapproved.

But that poll result quickly became the subject of exaggeration by Trump, who began to brag that “The CNN poll said I’m 100 percent, and they’ve never seen that before, which is an honor.”

The president brought the poll up repeatedly on Wednesday night as he spoke at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Dinner.

Early in his speech, Trump incorrectly identified the survey as a CNN poll but did note the MAGA component of the question the NBC poll asked:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I got one yesterday from CNN. What is the percentage of people in MAGA, which is most of the Republican Party, by the way, that support the president? The number was 100 percent. Do you believe it? In fact, he went wild. Harry, he went wild. It may be the last time he ever does the show, but these are okay. It was 100 percent. Even I was surprised at that. That was pretty good.

But later, he reverted to the broader claim, and falsely claimed that CBS and ABC were forced to pay out millions in lawsuits — that were actually settled voluntarily for less than the amounts he claimed:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: But the people understand. The people get it. That’s why I got 100 percent in the CNN poll. Can you believe it? A hundred percent. They must have made a mistake. Boy, those people that put that poll out got fired by CNN very quickly. They’re no longer working for the… That wonderful, crooked network. How crooked is CNN? But you know what’s worse? I think ABC fake news is worse. But George Stephanopoulos, they had to pay me $16 million for what they said. CBS had to paid me $38 million for what they said. It’s actually pretty good. You know, if you bring lawsuits against these guys, they’ll, they’re so corrupt that they pay it.

Watch above via White House press pool.

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