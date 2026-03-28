Trump Beams As He Plays CNN Clip For Investor Summit — Draws Golf Clap For 100% MAGA Poll

President Donald Trump drew a smattering of applause at a Saudi-backed investment conference by playing a CNN clip that he’s been bragging about all week.

CNN data guru Harry Enten went viral last week for a segment in which he promoted a crosstab from an NBC News poll that showed Trump has a 100% approval rating with MAGA. Trump has spent the week bragging about the poll, claiming it was a CNN and sometimes suggesting he was at 100 percent with all of “tthe people.”

On Friday evening, the president gave the keynote address for the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit at the Faena Hotel and Forum in Miami Beach.

During that speech, Trump asked if the technology existed to “put up” the poll — and it did. A Delighted Trump watched Enten from the stage and gushed as some in the audience politely clapped:

And in fact, just a few days ago — you have to understand the fake news right back there. Oh, that’s a lot of fake news. Yeah. So you brought a lot of fake news with you. They must know you’re going to make a speech at some point, because look at that. But what happened is the fake news was saying — they hope, you know, it’s like, “Oh, we’ve got to get rid of this guy” — they say he may be losing his base. And that would be maybe the end of him. And then I happen to be watching CNN, which is terrible. They treat me terribly. In fact, just a few days ago, CNN had a poll that had me at 100 percent of MAGA voters. They said they’ve never seen anything like that. Can you put that up? I actually said, if you could put it up, do you have the technology to put it up? Go ahead. Give it a shot. You know, sometimes you look at the polling data and there are numbers that just jump off the screen at you. And this is one of those. Because just take a look here. MAGA GOP deal — Trump approved 100 percent, 100 percent. If you are a member of MAGA and the GOP, you approve of Donald John Trump. Zero percent say that they disapprove. You don’t have to be a mathematical genius to know you can’t go higher than 100 percent. He is the 1972 Miami. Good technology. Thank you. I figured you’d have good tech. I said, I wonder if they could put that up. We just did it two minutes ago now. But I was watching this and I’m hearing them say, “Could he be losing the MAGA base?” I don’t think so.

Watch above via White House press pool.

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