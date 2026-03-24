‘Yikes! Yikes! Yikes! Yikes!’ CNN Poll Expert Stunned by Trump’s Massive Plunge With Young Men

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten was stunned by a massive swing against President Donald Trump among men and young men, employing the rarely-used quadruple-“Yikes!” on Tuesday.

The Trump administration got bad news last week when wholesale inflation came in more than twice as high as expected as the war in Iran continues to roil an already-troubled economy.

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN News Central, Enten put cost concerns at the top of the list of things that have caused a 24-point negative swing in an average of polls:

CNN SENIOR DATA CORRESPONDENT HARRY ENTEN: The bottom line is this, Erica Hill, Donald Trump and Republicans won in 2024 because of support from male voters.

The only way they can win given the gender gap in this country is support from male voters, and male voters are abandoning Donald Trump.

Take a look here. This gives the game away. Okay, Trump’s standing with men. In November of 2024, he beat Kamala Harris among them by 13 points. By 13 points, look at where he is now on his net approval rating.

Down he goes! It’s a 20-point shift away from Donald Trump. He is now seven points underwater at this particular point among men.

I think it is very difficult for Republicans to do well in this midterm cycle. If Donald Trump is underwater with men, as my uncle once wrote, where the boys are, where the men are, they are underwater when it comes to Donald John Trump.

CNN ANCHOR ERICA HILL: Okay, so that’s overall men, but what about young men who were really influential?

CNN SENIOR DATA CORRESPONDENT HARRY ENTEN: Yes, young men, of course, there was a massive shift to Donald Trump from 2020 to 2024 among young men.

And look right here. Whoa!

CNN ANCHOR ERICA HILL: Yikes!

CNN SENIOR DATA CORRESPONDENT HARRY ENTEN: Yikes! Yikes, yikes, yikes! Men under the age of 25 on Trump. He won them in 2024 by five points. Look where he is now. The net approval way way down there.

Down we go to negative 19 points. That’s a nearly what is that nearly a 25 point switcheroo against the president of the United States when it comes to men under the age of 45.

Those men that had switched their allegiances over to the Republican Party are seeing what the president is doing.

They don’t like what the President is doing and they are very much soured on the president of the United States, men under at the age of 44.

CNN ANCHOR ERICA HILL: What is it specifically that they don’t like? What issues have caused them to sour on President Trump?

CNN SENIOR DATA CORRESPONDENT HARRY ENTEN: I think there are a lot of issues that have caused them to sour in President Trump. But one in particular, we’ve spoken about it over and over and again. It’s the cost of living. It’s inflation.