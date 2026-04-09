‘Bad Start!’ Karl Rove Nukes Democratic Governor for Quickly Blowing Landslide Victory

Fox News’ Karl Rove marveled at Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger’s (D) squandering of her landslide victory last fall during a Thursday morning segment on America’s Newsroom.

One recent survey, which was conducted by George Mason University and The Washington Post, found that Spanberger’s net approval rating is above water by just one point, 47%-46%, a double-digit drop for the new governor, who easily defeated Republican Winsome Earle-Sears last fall.

Rove, much like political analyst Larry Sabato, was gobsmacked by Spanberger’s plummeting popularity.

“It’s a bad start. Remember, she won 58-42 last November. She said in that tape that you had that it was a 17-point swing. It’s actually a nine-point swing. The last Democrat, Terry McAuliffe, had 49 percent four years earlier. The poll shows her 46 approved, 47 disapprove. That’s, you know, 12 points less than than what she got on Election Day. And it is the highest disapproval rating at this point since this poll began in 1994. No Virginia governor has been in as bad a shape so quickly as Spanberger!” exclaimed the legendary GOP operative during a discussion with Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer. “And it’s because I think the former attorney general of the state was absolutely right. She ran as a centrist and she is governing as an extreme liberal. And the biggest example of that is she said during the campaign we shouldn’t gerrymander the state, and immediately when she gets in she attempts to take the state from being a six Democrat, five Republican congressional delegation to a ten and one, ten Democrats and one Republican. And, you know, the people of the commonwealth do not like those kind of politicians who say one thing during the campaign and govern in an entirely different way.”

“And they got this vote coming up on redistricting, too. It seems to be razor tight, we’ll see which way it goes,” replied Hemmer. “Democrats expressing concern that it may not go their way.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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