‘They Don’t Have the Video’: CNN Anchors Explain Why Doorbell Footage of Nancy Guthrie Is Missing

CNN anchors Brianna Keilar and Boris Sanchez explained Thursday why officials investigating the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie do not have the doorbell camera footage of the 84-year-old’s Arizona home from the night they believe she was forcibly taken.

The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Office discussed the doorbell footage, along with a $50,000 reward now being offered for Guthrie’s recovery. They also offered up a timeline of Guthrie’s whereabouts on Sunday.

“A lot of detail in this timeline,” Sanchez began. “It begins essentially Saturday at about 5:30 p.m. when Nancy goes to a local family home. Apparently, she was picked up by an Uber driver. Officials have interviewed that driver. She gets back home at about 9:48 p.m. The garage door opens at 9:50, the garage door closes, and then at 1:47 a.m., the doorbell camera to Nancy Guthrie’s home is disconnected.”

“Now, officials would not go into detail about how that came about. The sheriff there seemed to dispel the notion that cameras were destroyed. Notably, he said that at 2:12 a.m., software detected a person on camera. He said it may even be an animal. So it’s not confirmed,” Sanchez said.

“They don’t have the video,” Keilar interjected.

“They don’t actually have the video, in part, because [authorities say] the family didn’t have a subscription on those cameras,” Sanchez continued. “And so, the footage itself was reset. They were incapable of actually gathering it.”

Authorities said Thursday that they believed “Nancy is still out there,” Keilar said.

They also revealed that the blood found near Guthrie’s front door tested positive for her DNA. In addition, they announced one arrest on Thursday of a suspect who allegedly created a fake ransom note for profit.

Guthrie is the mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie and two siblings who released an anguished video plea Wednesday night for their mother’s safe return.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

