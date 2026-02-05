Reporters Grill Investigators On Nancy Guthrie Case Over Authenticity of Ransom Notes

Reporters on Thursday pressed law enforcement for more information on the alleged ransom notes connected to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

Investigators held a press conference to provide an update on the search for Guthrie. The 84-year-old, the mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing days earlier. She was last seen on Saturday, and authorities are treating the disappearance as an abduction after blood was found on Nancy’s porch. Police also confirmed the blood belonged to her.

Earlier in the week, TMZ reported that it had received an alleged ransom note for Nancy’s return. Authorities have also acknowledged the existence of at least two other notes, but their validity has also not been confirmed

When the presser was opened up to questions, FBI Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke was asked how one of the notes still hadn’t been validated days later. He was also asked why they still felt the need to inform the family of the note.

“Because this was the ransom that came in, and it had facts associated with a deadline with a monetary value they were asking for,” Janke responded.

Asked what some of those facts were, the agent continued:

Yes, the ransom itself, one talked about an Apple Watch and one talked about a floodlight. We’re not going to go into specifics. It’s very important that we keep this investigation. Moving forward and we don’t want to put more facts out there that others can use to try to profit from this.

At the press conference, investigators also announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to Nancy’s return.

Watch above via CNN

