Thomas Massie’s Ex Says She’ll Take a Polygraph ‘on My Entire Story’ After Hush Money Accusation

The ex-girlfriend of Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) declared on Thursday she’s willing to take a polygraph test after accusing Massie of offering her a hush money payment.

Cynthia West made a statement on X following her accusations against both Massie and Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN), asking, “Why would anyone come forward after seeing what’s happening to me?”

Axios’s Marc Caputo and Kate Santaliz reported on West’s accusations this week. She claims Massie offered her $5,000 after she filed a wrongful termination complaint against Spartz. West said she was given a job with Spartz that ended after six weeks, and it was set up by Massie.

According to West, she faced a toxic work environment under Spartz and Massie offered her a payment to drop the complaint.

“You’re just one person. You’re not going to make a difference. Just walk away,” West claimed Massie told her.

West wrote on Thursday:

I never said I made a new complaint specific to Thomas. When I said I spoke with Ethics, what I meant was that I informed them Thomas offered me $5,000 to just walk away. I was already communicating with them regarding Victoria, and I added that information into the concerns I was already discussing with them about the office environment, not that anything was ever done with it. I also gave the information to my House legal team. If you really want to look at something interesting, go look at how they paused the open complaint regarding Victoria Spartz and the way she treats her staff during the last campaign cycle because they did not want it to appear they were engaging in voter interference. They said they were going to reopen it afterward, but they never did. Meanwhile, people were coming forward describing a toxic work environment, and the system is designed to protect the member. The unequal power dynamic is very real.

She declared she’s willing to take a polygraph about her entire story.

“And honestly, why would anyone come forward after seeing what’s happening to me? I’d be happy to take a polygraph test on my entire story. Would Thomas or Victoria?” she wrote.

I never said I made a new complaint specific to Thomas. When I said I spoke with Ethics, what I meant was that I informed them Thomas offered me $5,000 to just walk away. I was already communicating with them regarding Victoria, and I added that information into the concerns I… — Cyntax (@Cyntaxed007) May 14, 2026

West said she was motivated to come forward after seeing Massie become one of the most vocal lawmakers calling for transparency in regards to files being released and declassified relating to convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Massie is facing an expensive primary in Kentucky as President Donald Trump has grown more agitated with the lawmaker. West told Axios she is has not been in contact with Trump’s team or Massie’s opponent, the Trump-backed Ed Gallrein.

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