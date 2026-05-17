‘You Know Better!’ Democrat Tussles With GOP Lawmaker Over RFK Jr in Fiesty CNN Debate

Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) tussled with Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) Sunday over Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine policies and the measles outbreaks happening in some states.

The two lawmakers appeared on CNN’s State Of The Union where they discussed Sen. Bill Cassidy’s (R-LA) primary loss in Louisiana on Saturday after President Donald Trump endorsed one of his opponents.

Cassidy ran afoul of Trump when he voted to convict in the president’s second impeachment trial over the J6 insurrection. Cassidy, a medical doctor, also voted to confirm RFK Jr as HHS secretary after receiving assurances the childhood vaccine schedule would remain in tact.

“Well, first of all, I don’t think you should ever go against the president and vote for impeachment if you’re going to plan on running, and running for reelection,” Carter said. “Secondly, this is just another example — Donald Trump is going to try to to get rid of anyone who is not helping him with his agenda.”

“It’s Donald Trump’s party, as you just heard from my colleague from Georgia — even an insurrection is apparently, to the Republican party, not cause for impeachment,” Auchincloss said. “So it’s not a surprise to anybody that Sen. Cassidy lost.”

Auchincloss said it was disappointing that Cassidy was the deciding vote to confirm RFK Jr who is “launching an anti-vax crusade.”

“Buddy, you and I are on the Health Subcommittee in Congress. We have to do oversight and investigations before more kids get these preventable infectious diseases,” Auchincloss said to Carter, who agreed.

“So, do you agree that RFK Jr. should resign?” Auchincloss asked.

“No, I do not agree. Absolutely not. RFK Jr. is doing his job, and I applaud him for doing his job,” Carter argued.

“Doing his job, even though measles is spreading throughout the country right now?”

“No, no, no! Measles is not spreading throughout the country right now,” Carter said. “We are going to — he’s going to get it under control. This is something that we’ve got.”

“We had it under control in the year 2000. And then this guy came back with his pro-measles campaign for public health,” Auchincloss said.

“You’re a pharmacist, Buddy — you know better than this! Let’s bring him to Congress. Put the facts on the table and tell him to prevent more children from dying.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!