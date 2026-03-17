Top Iranian Security Official Killed by Israeli Military, Defense Minister Says

A top Iranian military official has been killed in a major strike on the regime, Israel’s defense minister said on Tuesday.

Ali Larijani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, was taken out in an Israeli attack, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Larijani was known as the de facto leader of Iran following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the first day of Operation Epic Fury.

In addition, Israel said it also killed Gholamreza Soleimani, the chief of the Basij forces, an all-volunteer faction of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

He was reportedly killed in a combat tent along with other leaders of the militia group.

“Larijani and the Basij commander were eliminated last night and have joined Khamenei, the head of the annihilation program, along with all those eliminated from the axis of evil in the depths of hell,” Katz said in his statement.

🔴 COMMANDER OF THE BASIJ UNIT ELIMINATED Yesterday, the IDF targeted & eliminated Gholamreza Soleimani, who operated as commander of the Basij unit for the past 6 years. Under Soleimani, the Basij unit led the main repression operations in Iran, employing severe violence,… pic.twitter.com/aJ0dNtCFz0 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 17, 2026

Iranian state media did not immediately confirm either death, according to the AP.

It is currently unclear who is now in charge of the Iranian military.

President Donald Trump said at the White House on Monday that he doesn’t know whether Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who assumed the role after the death of his father, is alive or dead.

Watch above via Fox News.

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