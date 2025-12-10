The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit to strike President Donald Trump’s face from national park passes.

The Department of the Interior recently announced a number of changes, including updates to national park passes. Beginning in 2026, digital and physical passes — called ‘America the Beautiful Passes’ — will feature “new, modernized graphics for all annual passes, featuring bold, patriotic designs that honor America’s landscapes, heritage and outdoor legacy.”

The Center for Biological Diversity responded on Friday with a lawsuit. The Center is a nonprofit conservation advocacy group.

“The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit today to prevent President Donald Trump from replacing a beautiful picture of Glacier National Park with a close-up of his own face on the America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Annual Pass,” reads a press release.

Kierán Suckling, executive director of the Center, blasted the president’s image being used on passes as his “crassest, most ego-driven action yet.”

“It’s disgusting of Trump to politicize America’s most sacred refuge by pasting his face over the national parks in the same way he slaps his corporate name on buildings, restaurants, and golf courses. The national parks are not a personal branding opportunity. They’re the pride and joy of the American people,” Suckling said.

The Center is arguing that federal law requires the use of “winning photo of the National Parks Foundation’s annual public lands photo contest. For the 2026 pass, this is a gorgeous image of Montana’s Glacier National Park.”

The new pass features an image of George Washington and Trump.

Other national park changes coming in 2026 include new pricing and “resident-only patriotic fee-free” days, including Trump’s birthday on June 14.

“These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations,” Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said about the reforms.