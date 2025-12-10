‘Shame on You’: GOP Senator Destroys Liberal Influencer for Quip About Her Not Smiling While Talking Teen Suicides

Senator Katie Britt (R-AL) destroyed liberal influencer Aaron Rupar on Wednesday after Rupar criticized her for not smiling during a segment about social media and children committing suicide.

On X, Rupar shared a 13-second clip of Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer introducing Britt and beginning to speak about Australia’s social media ban for children under the age of 16, and wrote “somebody told Katie Britt to not smile all the time on TV so now she’s overcorrecting.”

somebody told Katie Britt to not smile all the time on TV so now she's overcorrecting pic.twitter.com/uF8QOxJuKp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 10, 2025

Britt fired back by pointing out the heavy topic she was there to discuss.

“Hi online Aaron, I was talking about kids dying by suicide because Big Tech and social media continue to put profits over people,” she replied. “Parents who lost their children aren’t laughing or making quips. Shame on you. Do better.”

Hi online Aaron, I was talking about kids dying by suicide because Big Tech and social media continue to put profits over people. Parents who lost their children aren’t laughing or making quips. Shame on you. Do better. https://t.co/O0G7azUHPL — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) December 10, 2025

Here’s what Britt had to say about the Australian ban:

Look, what we have seen, Bill, is that tech companies care about one thing, and that’s their bottom line. Time and time again, we have exposed what they are doing to children, what these algorithms do. Look, the data speaks for itself. Bill, I know that you have taken a look at this, but one in three high school young women last year said she actually considered death by suicide. Twenty-five percent of those young women actually made a plan, and then 13% of high school young women in America actually attempted death by suicide. When you add in young men that goes to 9%. Obviously this is beyond alarming. How many parents do we have to have come in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee and others telling us the heartbreaking story of losing their children before we act? I think the time for action, Bill, is now and I commend Australia for actually doing something and protecting their most valuable and precious asset — and that’s the next generation.

Watch above via Fox News.