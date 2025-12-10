Trump Prosecutor Jack Smith Launches New Law Firm With Three Members of Former DOJ Team



Jack Smith, the former special counsel who spearheaded two Department of Justice investigations into President Donald Trump, has started a new law firm with three lawyers from his DoJ team, according to multiple reports.

The still-unnamed firm will include ex-prosecutors Thomas Windom and David Harbach, as well as Timothy Heaphy, a former investigator for the House committee looking into the January 6 Capitol Riot. Smith’s new firm was first reported by The New York Times on Tuesday.

NYT reporter Glenn Thrush wrote Smith is “different” from most of Trump’s political rivals, because he “appears unintimidated by the president’s demand that Republican lawmakers investigate him and that the Justice Department put him in prison for as-yet unproved and unspecified crimes.”

Smith was appointed by former Attorney General Merrick Garland in late 2022 to lead two probes – one into the Trump’s handling of classified documents, and another into his push to overturn the “rigged” 2020 election.

Trump was indicted on multiple federal charges in 2023 over the 2020 election; the criminal cases against Trump were dropped after he won the 2024 election, due to longstanding DoJ policy against prosecuting a sitting president.

The president has not forgotten about Smith leading the criminal investigations into him, with Trump calling him “deranged” and a “criminal” in late October. Trump also called for Smith and his “thugs” to be thrown in prison. That shot, the NYT noted, came after House Republicans showed Smith’s office examined Trump’s communication with 160 Republicans as part of its investigation into the 2020 election.

Smith was subpoenaed for deposition last week by the House Judiciary Committee, which is led by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH).

“The forthcoming deposition, which is set to take place behind closed doors, comes as House and Senate Republicans have zeroed in on Smith’s election-related investigation of Trump, describing it as a scandal that unnecessarily swept up hundreds of Republican lawmakers, GOP entities, Trump allies and media outlets as part of the probe,” Fox News reported.

Jordan has directed Smith to appear before the committee on December 17.

As for his new firm, Heaphy told Bloomberg Law it will focus on trial work and investigations; he declined to share more details until the firm opens in January.