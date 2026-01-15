Trump Admits Video of ICE Killing Renee Good ‘Can Be Viewed 2 Ways’ Even as He Attacks Victim

President Donald Trump admitted that the video of an ICE agent killing Renee Good “can be viewed two ways” even as he attacked her actions as “very, very bad.”

Good was shot and killed in Minneapolis last week during a hotly disputed incident that was caught on camera.

Trump and his senior officials rushed to label the 37-year-old Good a “domestic terrorist” whose killing was justified. But Trump’s certainty has appeared to waver in several instances.

During an interview with CBS Evening News, anchor Tony Dokoupil asked Trump about the shooting, and the president seemed softened by the revelation that Good’s father is a “big supporter” of his. Trump allowed that the clips of the incident are open to interpretation:

TONY DOKOUPIL: I’ve got an important question about the situation in Minnesota. The death of Renee Nicole Good. I’ve been speaking to her father, who is a big supporter of yours– PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Good. TONY DOKOUPIL: –like many Americans are. But he’s heartbroken right now. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I can understand that, yeah. TONY DOKOUPIL: He’s heartbroken because his daughter is dead, that’s obvious. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Sure. TONY DOKOUPIL: He’s also heartbroken because your administration so quickly has come out and said she’s a domestic terrorist. What do you wanna say to her father right now? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I wanna say to the father that I love all of our people. They can be on the other side. As you say, he might be on my side, he’s– TONY DOKOUPIL: He is on your side. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: And I think that’s great. And– and I do, I think it’s great. And I would bet you that she, under normal circumstances, was a very solid, wonderful person. But, you know, her actions were pretty tough. And I’ve seen it many ways and many different shapes and forms. But the bottom line is, look, we have hundreds of thousands of murderers in our countries, killers. ICE is trying to get them out. They were let in through an open border policy of sleepy Joe Biden. ICE is working very hard to get them out. Their job is being made very, very difficult. And, you know, when you look at that tape, it– it can be viewed two ways, I guess. But when you look at the way that was– that car was pulled away– there were a couple of versions of that tape that are very, very bad.

