Trump Warns He’ll Use ‘INSURRECTION ACT’ If Minnesota Officials Fail to End ICE Protests

President Donald Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act if the “corrupt politicians of Minnesota” fail to “stop” widespread and ongoing ICE protests across the state.

Governor Tim Walz demanded Wednesday night that the administration withdraw its ICE agents from the state in a primetime address, accusing the federal government of unleashing “chaos and disruption and trauma” on local communities. The operation, which has seen roughly 800 Customs and Border Protection agents deployed to the Minneapolis area, has been met with protest.

Taking to Truth Social on Thursday morning, the president warned:

If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State. Thank you for you attention to this matter! President DJT

Trump’s threat comes after an ICE agent reportedly shot an alleged undocumented immigrant in the leg during an arrest attempt after the individual reportedly resisted and “violently assaulted the officer,” per DHS. The suspect is reported to be in stable condition and in custody, while the agent was also hospitalized.

Federal officers deployed tear gas, pepper balls and flash bangs late Wednesday as demonstrators protested the ongoing deportation operation, which followed a second ICE-involved shooting in the city in the space of a week.

The incident, in turn, follows last week’s fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, a US citizen, who was killed when an ICE agent fired at her vehicle during an altercation.