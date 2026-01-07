JUST IN: Trump Attacks Woman Killed In ICE Shooting, Directly Contradicts Minneapolis Police Statement

President Donald Trump weighed in Wednesday afternoon on the ICE shooting of a woman in Minneapolis earlier in the day as she appeared to try to drive away from federal agents.

“I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch. The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in selfdefense,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, directly contradicting a statement from Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

“Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital. The situation is being studied, in its entirety, but the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis. They are just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE. We need to stand by and protect our Law Enforcement Officers from this Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate!” concluded Trump.

O’Hara spoke at a press conference earlier in the day and said, “We arrived and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head. Life-saving measures were performed at the scene, including CPR. The woman was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where she has since been pronounced deceased.” He added:

The preliminary information that we have indicates that this woman was in her vehicle, and was blocking the roadway on Portland avenue midway between 33rd street and 34th street in the city. At some point, a federal law enforcement officer approached her on foot, and the vehicle began to drive off. At least two shots were fired. The vehicle then crashed on the side of the roadway. Minneapolis police officers secured the crime scene and assisted in trying to preserve the evidence that is there.

Federal and local authorities have put out conflicting statements on the shooting. The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement claiming that “an ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement, and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots” after a rioter “weaponized her vehicle.” DHS also branded the dead woman a “domestic terrorist.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) slammed that statement as “bullsh*t” and told ICE officers to “get the f*ck out” of the city. Video of the incident does not appear to show the agent who shot the woman being injured in any way, and he shoots her next to the driver’s side window, out of any danger of being run over.

