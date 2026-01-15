Podcaster and former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan ripped into President Donald Trump’s White House, accusing the administration of “protecting pedophiles” by not fully releasing the Epstein files.

Ryan was joined on his podcast this week by Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who introduced a discharge petition, along with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), to force the release of government documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, the late child sex predator who had relationships at one point or another with everyone from Trump to former President Bill Clinton.

While files related to Epstein have been released by the Department of Justice, a December deadline to release additional files has not been met. Trump has also faced backlash among some of his own supporters, like Joe Rogan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and others, for his initial resistance.

On Ryan’s show, he played a clip of Trump at the White House lashing out at a reporter for asking about the Epstein files.

“I f*cking voted for this sh*t,” Ryan said. “I voted to get these damn files released, and it’s like a total 180 just happened.”

Epstein died of an apparent suicide in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges. He was already a convicted sex predator.

Trump’s DOJ and FBI released statements claiming that there was no proof Epstein sex trafficked women and children for others. Those statements also faced backlash, with many noting that Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell is serving 20 years for sex trafficking, which the DOJ said at the time that she did in coordination with Epstein.

Khanna, who initially thought Trump would support the Epstein files release based on his campaign talk, argued that “common sense” should tell anyone it’s highly unlikely hundreds of girls were abused only at the hands of Epstein over the course of decades.

“Just use your common sense. There are 1,200-plus survivors. You think one guy raped all of them? You think, one guy abused all of him? Of course not. There was a system of powerful, rich men who either trafficked in these girls or abused them or showed up to Epstein’s rape island,” the congressman said.

Khanna claimed many of the specific names of alleged abusers were provided by victims in 302 statements to the FBI, files that have yet to be released.

Ryan at one point flat-out accused the White House of protecting “pedophiles.”

He said:

Why is the White House protecting pedophiles? Why is the White House protecting pedophiles? I just don’t under stand it, Ro. I can’t f*cking get it through my head, why we would protect pedophiles. The other thing is, this country has the biggest f*cking problem with sex exploitation and sex trafficking in the world. We can talk about f*cking Venezuela and Mexico and Ukraine and Russia and f*cking China and waste, fraud, and abuse and f*cking liberals this and Democrats this and Republicans and we have a pedophile problem. We have a f*cking pedophile in this country and nobody’s doing anything about it in government except you and Thomas Massie. What the f*ck is going on?

“I don’t understand who they’re trying to protect because I keep saying it’s not about Trump. There’s so many people, Democrats, Republicans who were involved in all of this, just release the files,” Khanna said.

Ryan later ripped into Trump some more based on Greene’s claim that the president told her releasing the Epstein files could “hurt” his “friends.” Greene was one of a handful of Republicans in the House to support the discharge petition. She’s since left her seat in Congress after angering the president, saying she prefers to avoid an aggressive primary from him and his allies.

“How about the f**king kids? Kids,” Ryan said. “Hurting your friends? Who gives a sh*t about your f*cking friends? We give a f*ck about kids.”

Watch above via The Shawn Ryan Show.