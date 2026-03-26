Trump Announces He Will Pause Bombing Campaign Against Iranian Energy Plants for 10 Days — Claims Talks ‘Going Very Well’

President Donald Trump announced Thursday afternoon a ten-day pause in his threat to order strikes against Iranian energy plants to give more time for the “ongoing” talks to potentially reach a deal.

The strikes against Iran, jointly conducted by the U.S. and Israel, have been controversial. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in one of the strikes and another hit an elementary school, killing at least 175 people, mostly young girls who were students there. Trump denied responsibility but media reports have shown it was a Tomahawk missile that hit the school, a weapon that only the U.S. has, not Iran or Israel. Oil and gas prices spiked after Iran began launching its own strikes against area nations and closed the Strait of Hormuz.

Last Sunday, Trump had warned Iran that it if did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, then the U.S. would begin bombing Iran’s energy plants to “hit and obliterate” them, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!”

Trump’s plan to strike the plants was originally set to expire in 48 hours; he later extended that to Friday.

The president made the announcement about the paused strikes in a post on his Truth Social account, writing:

As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

This is a breaking news story and has been updated with additional content.

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