‘Stop Spreading Malicious Lies’: Charlie Kirk Show Host Rebukes Tucker Carlson’s Brother Over Conspiracy Theory

The Charlie Kirk Show‘s Blake Neff rebuked Buckley Carlson, the increasingly outspoken and openly antisemitic brother of Tucker Carlson, on Thursday after the less-famous Carlson promoted the conspiracy theory that Josh Hammer, a Jewish friend of the late Charlie Kirk, may have had foreknowledge of the assassination attempt that claimed Kirk’s life.

Candace Owens first amplified the conspiracy theory back in October, when she quote-tweeted a post from antisemitic influencer Sam Parker. Parker’s post read:

JOSH HAMMER TREACHERY? FACT: Josh Hammer randomly dug up a 12-year old Trump tweet about public executions the night before Charlie was assassinated. FACT: That same night before the assassination, Josh Hammer told us he had a meeting with Charlie wherein he claimed Charlie hadn’t changed his mind on israel. He neglected to say anything about Charlie’s group chat statement from the previous day. FACT: Josh Hammer was in the group chat where Charlie admitted he was going to have to abandon the pro-israel cause, yet Hammer remained completely silent about this and called Candace Owens a liar for claiming Charlie’s stance on israel was shifting. FACT: Josh Hammer knew about the letter to Netanyahu, but remained quiet and let others break the story. Why is Josh Hammer calling people liars for making true claims while remaining silent on key pieces of insider information himself that refute his own claims? Watch Josh Hammer tell you about being in the group chat and tell you Charlie wasn’t shifting his stance. This is now confirmed to be untrue and it turns out Candace Owens was telling the truth. Why did hammer lie about Candace and not produce this information himself?

The post included a screenshot of Hammer expressing his agreement with a 2013 endorsement of public executions from President Donald Trump. Owens boosted Parker’s allegations by writing, “I knew nothing about Josh Hammer’s random tweet about public executions the night before Charlie was publicly executed. In what context does that tweet make sense? Literally WTF.”

As many pointed out at the time, the conservative commentator had actually been referencing the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte.

That didn’t stop Carlson from picking up where Owens left off.

“Timely reminder regarding oily man-predator @josh_hammer, courtesy of the honest, diligent, and ruthlessly persecuted @SamParkerSenate (by the absolutely non-honey-pot, Alexis Wilkins), ‘girlfriend’ to the retarded cross-eyed Indian. What a country we have become,” wrote Carlson in a quote-tweet of Parker’s now months-old post.

Timely reminder regarding oily man-predator @josh_hammer , courtesy of the honest, diligent, and ruthlessly persecuted @SamParkerSenate (by the absolutely non-honey-pot, Alexis Wilkins), "girlfriend" to the retarded cross-eyed Indian. What a country we have become. https://t.co/4Zsdhhltn9 — Buckley Carlson (@buckleycarlson) March 26, 2026

Neff wasn’t having it.

“.@josh_hammer very obviously tweeted about ‘public execution’ because of Iryna Zarutska’s murder, and then did it again because he thinks Charlie’s assassin should be executed. Stop spreading malicious lies about him from another liar” he fired back.

.@josh_hammer very obviously tweeted about "public execution" because of Iryna Zarutska's murder, and then did it again because he thinks Charlie's assassin should be executed. Stop spreading malicious lies about him from another liar. — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) March 26, 2026

“Gosh, you sure choose your battles very delicately, inconsistently, Blake. It’s not obvious at all that’s what oily Josh Hammer was referencing. He IS, for certain, a man-predatory and a liar, and also an early and shameless capitalizer on Charlie’s death,” replied Carlson.

Gosh, you sure choose your battles very delicately, inconsistently, Blake. It's not obvious at all that's what oily Josh Hammer was referencing. He IS, for certain, a man-predatory and a liar, and also an early and shameless capitalizer on Charlie's death. — Buckley Carlson (@buckleycarlson) March 26, 2026

“You think it’s reasonable to believe that Josh Hammer, a longtime friend of Charlie who repeatedly defended him from ridiculous smears of antisemitism, not only helped plan his murder, but also tweeted about public executions in order to send a coded message just so he could boastfully call his shot before Charlie was murdered the next day?” responded Neff. “Do you realize how absurd that is? How hurtful that is?”

You think it’s reasonable to believe that Josh Hammer, a longtime friend of Charlie who repeatedly defended him from ridiculous smears of antisemitism, not only helped plan his murder, but also tweeted about public executions in order to send a coded message just so he could… — Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) March 26, 2026

Neff and his Charlie Kirk Show cohost, Andrew Kolvet, sounded off on conspiracy theorists’ obsession with the death of their late friend and boss on Tuesday’s edition of their show.

“Some people are so obsessed with these same conspiracies that they concoct for every other thing that ever happens! And so they have to shove it into this one too, because they care more about their conspiracy theories than about the person who murdered my friend facing justice. I am fed up with it!” declared Neff during a conversation about former National Counterterrorism director Joe Kent.

“We shared a lot of information about trans, about Charlie-, how Charlie was more concerned than any other community, about the trans coming after him. You want to know the truth? That’s actually the truth. I heard over the course of the last two years of Charlie’s life, probably about 50 references of how he knew the transtifa was gonna come after him and he was worried about that. That’s the truth, never mentioned one time about the Jews, okay? Never once,” concurred Kolvet. ” this is crackpot, conspiracy, garbage, brain rot stuff. And now it’s gotten really serious. This isn’t podcaster junk. This isn’t like social media conspiracy nonsense. This is an actual government official who’s now going to be called to testify on behalf of the defense [of accused assassin Tyler Robinson]. And that is a bridge too far. That is a line in the sand that we must hold because this could negatively impact the trial of the assassin of my friend, of Blake’s friend.”

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